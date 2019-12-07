Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer exited the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma after taking a number of big hits throughout the game’s first half.

Brewer was noticeably slow to get up following a hit by Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray that occurred at the start of the second quarter. He was checked out by the Bears’s medical personnel and went back into the game, but ultimately returned to the locker room after Mike Defee, the lead official of Saturday’s game, thought the QB needed further examination.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Charlie Brewer got up and was unsteady walking to the sideline, told everyone he was fine, he was briefly examined by athletic training staff and went back and played,” ESPN’s Holly Rowe said on the TV broadcast. “But Mike Defee, the head umpire of this crew, went to Matt Rhule and said 'I think we need to take another look at this kid.' They’ve done more evaluation on the sideline. They’ve now taken him into the locker room for further head evaluation.”

At the start of the third quarter, Rowe spoke with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who said that the team’s starting QB had been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Redshirt freshman QB Gerry Bohanon entered the game in Brewer’s absence and led the Bears to both a touchdown and field goal in the team’s final two possessions of the first half.

Baylor led 13-10 at halftime.