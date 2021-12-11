JUST IN: Lanning to Stay on for CFP, Succession Plan Revealed

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lanning to Stay For Playoff Run, Succession Plan Announced

    With Dan Lanning taking the Oregon head coaching job, Kirby Smart released a statement announcing his succession plan at defensive coordinator.
    Author:

    News broke Friday night that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is the expected next head coach at Oregon, replacing Mario Cristobal. The latter left the Ducks this week for the head coaching job at Miami.

    After Lanning's departure was confirmed on Saturday evening, Kirby Smart issued a statement regarding Lanning and his family.

    "We are so happy for Dan and his family. He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community. Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program. While he will coach with us for the upcoming College Football Playoff, we will move forward with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators. Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP."

    Smart officially put an end to any speculation regarding who the successor to Lanning would be, immediately announcing that current staffers Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will share the role after the season's end as co-defensive coordinators.

    Muschamp joined the staff this past offseason as an analyst in an off-field role before being promoted to on-field as Georgia's special team's coordinator once Scott Cochran stepped aside for personal reasons.

    Read More

    On the other hand, Schumann has been with Smart since the very beginning, joining the coaching staff in 2016 and helping produce two Butkus award-winning linebackers, Roquan Smith (2017) and most recently Nakobe Dean (2021), as the inside linebackers coach.

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    9C308178-B6A2-4CC1-918E-C56746DC8E6A
    News

    JUST IN: Lanning to Stay on for CFP, Succession Plan Revealed

    19 seconds ago
    85D5FC31-A4FF-4741-824C-C32230CD1CD7
    News

    BREAKING: Dan Lanning to Become Oregon Head Coach

    38 minutes ago
    210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_1080-X2
    News

    REPORT: Dan Lanning Leaving Georgia for Oregon Job

    Dec 10, 2021
    443392B7-5CC4-49B7-B955-F5B260DD789A
    News

    Georgia's Most Wanted - Can UGA Close 2022 Strong?

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17292209 (1)
    News

    FILM ROOM: Where Georgia Went Wrong Defensively Vs Bama

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17293413
    News

    Putting an End to the "SEC Bias" Theory

    Dec 10, 2021
    D60FCCA0-2C2C-4C38-96D2-D948AA143991
    News

    All-SEC Team Proves Future is Bright in Athens

    Dec 10, 2021
    84509FD4-1F76-4B9C-AAF4-DBCEB98F5021
    News

    JUST IN: Davis Wins Second Individual Award

    Dec 9, 2021