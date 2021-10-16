Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick

    • October 16, 2021
    Lee Corso Makes His Pick

    Nothing quite says a Saturday in the fall than the closing to ESPN’s College Gameday.
    College Gameday is not complete until Coach Lee Corso makes his head gear selection. It's the last image most college football fans see just before footballs fly through the air on noon kickoffs all across the country.

    Saturday, College Gameday was in Athens, Georgia for the matchup between the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

    The former head coach himself put on the Hairy Dawg head for the third  time this season. Corso picked the Dawgs to beat Clemson to open the 2021 season in Charlotte, North Carolina along with picking Georgia to beat Arkansas a few weeks later when the two teams met in Athens.  

    Georgia’s defense is set to match up with a revamped Kentucky offense that saw the hiring of a new offensive coordinator this offseason, Liam Coen, a former assistant coach with the LA Rams under offensive guru head coach Sean McVay.

    Coen’s offensive unit averages 31 points per game, 214.2 yards on the ground, and 197.67 through the air in the first six games. Pairing that up against Georgia’s number one ranked defense, which some consider the best of all-time if the statistics hold, Georgia could see its toughest test.

    Opponents are averaging 5.5 points per game against Georgia, with 66.5 yards rushing and 137 yards passing. The consistency of dominant showings defensively has caught the attention of the media nationally, and rightfully so. As a result, oddsmakers have Georgia as a 21.5 point favorite over the Wildcats. 

    Corso agrees with the oddsmakers as he makes the pick of Georgia leaving the game on Saturday the only unbeaten team in the SEC.

