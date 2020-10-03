Live Updates: Auburn vs Georgia

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is renewed for the 125th time since 1892, as No. 4 Georgia plays host to the No. 7 ranked Auburn Tigers.

Pregame Notes:

11:59 AM: Lee Corso picks the Georgia Bulldogs and puts on Hairy the Dawg's mascot head during College Gameday.

Today's key matchup will be the front sevens on both sides of the football for these teams. Both Auburn and Georgia lost four starters on the offensive line from a year ago. Whichever unit holds up best will likely lead to victory for their team.

Injury Notes:

According to a source, we do not expect Georgia to have any non-participants today due to COVID.

Kelee Ringo - Shoulder (OUT)

Arian Smith - Knee (OUT)

Tre' McKitty - Knee (Questionable)

JT Daniels - Knee (Questionable)

Jermaine Burton - Shoulder (Limited)

