Live Updates: Auburn vs Georgia

Brooks Austin

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is renewed for the 125th time since 1892, as No. 4 Georgia plays host to the No. 7 ranked Auburn Tigers.

Pregame Notes:

11:59 AM: Lee Corso picks the Georgia Bulldogs and puts on Hairy the Dawg's mascot head during College Gameday.

Today's key matchup will be the front sevens on both sides of the football for these teams. Both Auburn and Georgia lost four starters on the offensive line from a year ago. Whichever unit holds up best will likely lead to victory for their team.

Injury Notes:

According to a source, we do not expect Georgia to have any non-participants today due to COVID.

Kelee Ringo - Shoulder (OUT)

Arian Smith - Knee (OUT)

Tre' McKitty - Knee (Questionable)

JT Daniels - Knee (Questionable)

Jermaine Burton - Shoulder (Limited)

Comments
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Any questions or comments you have, feel free to fire them in right here.

Projected Starting Lineups vs Auburn, Injury Update

As No. 4 Georgia plays host to No. 7 Auburn Saturday in Athens, we bring you the latest on the starting lineups and minor injury reports.

Brooks Austin

Jonathan Williams

Keys to Victory Against Auburn

No. 4 Georgia football is slight favorites over No. 7 Auburn, but the Bulldogs have the potential to produce a lopsided score against the Tigers.

Kyle Funderburk

Defensive players to watch vs. Auburn

Georgia football dominated Arkansas defensively, but Auburn presents a bigger challenge this Saturday.

Kyle Funderburk

Score Predictions - Auburn vs Georgia

Georgia is a 7-point favorite according to VegasInsider.com, and our staff here at Dawgs Daily seems to believe UGA will cover today.

Brooks Austin

Who is Stetson Bennett?

Stetson Bennett has found himself the leading candidate to make his first career start against Auburn on Saturday in Athens. So, how did it all happen?

Brent Wilson

Kearis Jackson Playing Pivotal Role On Both Special Teams & Offense

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson is known for his talent offensively but he's now a vital piec on special teams and a threat to take it back on every punt.

Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams

Offensive players to watch vs. Auburn

Georgia football is looking for a much better offensive performance this week against Auburn. The Bulldog offense hung 28 points on Arkansas, but only scored five in the first half.

Kyle Funderburk

brent.wilson

Out with Rod, in with Pod: Meet Georgia's New Kicker

Saturday marked the first time in four years that someone other than "Hot Rod" Rodrigo Blankenship made a kick for the Dawgs. So who is the new guy?

Chris Allen

Brooks Austin

Opinion: UGA Should Rotate QBs on Saturday

The University of Georgia has themselves a quarterback battle on their hands. And heading into the matchup with Auburn, I think they should rotate them all.

Brooks Austin

Justin Shaffer Discusses Off-Season Preparations, 2020 Season

Senior offensive lineman Justin Shaffer discusses his preparations going into the season, and looking ahead to playing Auburn on Saturday.

Brent Wilson