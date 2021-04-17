The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

LIVE Updates from G-Day

With G-Day comes a proving ground for newcomers, players battling for starting spots, and an opportunity to see growth in the veterans on the roster.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Saturday brings us our first and last look at this 2021 Georgia Football team. With G-Day comes a proving ground for newcomers, players battling for starting spots, and an opportunity to see growth in the veterans on the roster. 

Join us as we live blog and discuss the game here in our GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation. Tune in for all live updates as the game progresses. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Where Can I find SEC Network+?

So, if SEC Network+ isn’t the SEC Network channel or one of its alternates, then where do you find it? The answer is the ESPN App. However, it won’t be as simple as just downloading the app. You will have to log in with your TV provider to unlock the G-Day game.

Pregame Notes

Georgia has released the gameday rosters for G-Day. 

*Indicates player is injured 

Red Team

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett IV
  • RB: James Cook, Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh*
  • WR: Jermaine Burton*, Jaylen Johnson, Dominick Blaylock*, Adonai Mitchell, George Pickens*, Justin Robinson*, Demetris Robertson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint*, Kearis Jackson
  • TE: John FitzPatrick, Ryland Goede, Brett Seither
  • OL: Warren Ericson, Warren McClendon, Tate Ratledge, Jamaree Salyer*, Justin Shaffer, Xavier Truss

Defense

  • DL: Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram- Dawkins*, Jonathan Jefferson, Zion Logue, Bill Norton, Nazir Stackhouse, Tramel Walthour
  • ILB: Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall, Smael Mondon
  • OLB: Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss, MJ Sherman, Xavian Sorey*
  • DB: Major Burns, David Daniel, Nyland Green, Kelee Ringo, William Poole, Javon Bullard, Lovasea Carrol

Specialists: Jake Camarda

Black Team

Offense

  • QB: Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff
  • RB: Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards
  • WR: Arian Smith, Jackson Meeks, Ladd McConkey
  • TE: Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers
  • OL: Cameron Kinnie, Micah Morris, Austin Blaske, Broderick Jones, Clay Webb Sedrick Van Pran, Amarius Mims, Owen Condon, Devin Willock, Chad Lindberg

Defense

  • DL: Travon Walker, Marlin Dean, Tymon Mitchell, Julian Rochester, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis
  • ILB: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall
  • OLB: Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson
  • DB: Jalen Kimber, Ameer Speed, Lewis Cine, Chris Smith, Latavious Brini,

Specialists: Jack Podlesny, Jared Zirkel

So, it appears the first-team offense will be on the Red team, with the first-team defense on the Black team. 

LIVE Updates

Injuries

  • WR, George Pickens (OUT) 
  • WR, Jermaine Burton (OUT) 
  • WR, Dominick Blaylock (OUT) 
  • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (OUT) 
  • WR, Justin Robinson (Limited) 
  • RB, Kenny McIntosh (OUT) 
  • LB, Nakobe Dean (OUT) 
  • DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (OUT) 
  • OL, Jamaree Salyer (Limited) 

*This article will be updated as the scrimmage progresses*

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

E032C77E-0CD7-4C10-8200-BCBDAF3F9116
News

LIVE Updates from G-Day

289CCE08-A290-4EB0-9C15-46E8927D9D35
News

G-Day’s Biggest Defensive Position Battles

210403_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_2593-L
News

Get Up, It's G-Day! Everything You Need to Know

210410_AJW_FB_SCRIMMAGE_0389-L
News

Why UGA Fans Should Temper G-Day Expectations

210410_AJW_FB_SCRIMMAGE_0267-L
News

A Dreary Forecast Won’t Dampen G-Day for Fans

201128_AJW_FB_SC_2889-X2
News

Players Auditioning For Serious Playing Time on G-Day

USATSI_15385251
News

G-Day’s Biggest Offensive Position Battles

uga missouri 573-L
News

Arian Smith's Sophomore Breakout Campaign Starts Saturday