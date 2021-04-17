LIVE Updates from G-Day
Saturday brings us our first and last look at this 2021 Georgia Football team. With G-Day comes a proving ground for newcomers, players battling for starting spots, and an opportunity to see growth in the veterans on the roster.
Join us as we live blog and discuss the game here in our GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation. Tune in for all live updates as the game progresses. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Where Can I find SEC Network+?
So, if SEC Network+ isn’t the SEC Network channel or one of its alternates, then where do you find it? The answer is the ESPN App. However, it won’t be as simple as just downloading the app. You will have to log in with your TV provider to unlock the G-Day game.
Pregame Notes
Georgia has released the gameday rosters for G-Day.
*Indicates player is injured
Red Team
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett IV
- RB: James Cook, Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh*
- WR: Jermaine Burton*, Jaylen Johnson, Dominick Blaylock*, Adonai Mitchell, George Pickens*, Justin Robinson*, Demetris Robertson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint*, Kearis Jackson
- TE: John FitzPatrick, Ryland Goede, Brett Seither
- OL: Warren Ericson, Warren McClendon, Tate Ratledge, Jamaree Salyer*, Justin Shaffer, Xavier Truss
Defense
- DL: Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram- Dawkins*, Jonathan Jefferson, Zion Logue, Bill Norton, Nazir Stackhouse, Tramel Walthour
- ILB: Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall, Smael Mondon
- OLB: Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss, MJ Sherman, Xavian Sorey*
- DB: Major Burns, David Daniel, Nyland Green, Kelee Ringo, William Poole, Javon Bullard, Lovasea Carrol
Specialists: Jake Camarda
Black Team
Offense
- QB: Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff
- RB: Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards
- WR: Arian Smith, Jackson Meeks, Ladd McConkey
- TE: Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers
- OL: Cameron Kinnie, Micah Morris, Austin Blaske, Broderick Jones, Clay Webb Sedrick Van Pran, Amarius Mims, Owen Condon, Devin Willock, Chad Lindberg
Defense
- DL: Travon Walker, Marlin Dean, Tymon Mitchell, Julian Rochester, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis
- ILB: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall
- OLB: Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson
- DB: Jalen Kimber, Ameer Speed, Lewis Cine, Chris Smith, Latavious Brini,
Specialists: Jack Podlesny, Jared Zirkel
So, it appears the first-team offense will be on the Red team, with the first-team defense on the Black team.
LIVE Updates
Injuries
- WR, George Pickens (OUT)
- WR, Jermaine Burton (OUT)
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (OUT)
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (OUT)
- WR, Justin Robinson (Limited)
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (OUT)
- LB, Nakobe Dean (OUT)
- DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (OUT)
- OL, Jamaree Salyer (Limited)
*This article will be updated as the scrimmage progresses*
You May Also Like
Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts
Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.