LIVE Updates from G-Day

Saturday brings us our first and last look at this 2021 Georgia Football team. With G-Day comes a proving ground for newcomers, players battling for starting spots, and an opportunity to see growth in the veterans on the roster.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Where Can I find SEC Network+?

So, if SEC Network+ isn’t the SEC Network channel or one of its alternates, then where do you find it? The answer is the ESPN App. However, it won’t be as simple as just downloading the app. You will have to log in with your TV provider to unlock the G-Day game.

Pregame Notes

Georgia has released the gameday rosters for G-Day.

*Indicates player is injured

Red Team

Offense

QB: JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett IV

JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett IV RB: James Cook, Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh*

James Cook, Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh* WR: Jermaine Burton*, Jaylen Johnson, Dominick Blaylock*, Adonai Mitchell, George Pickens*, Justin Robinson*, Demetris Robertson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint*, Kearis Jackson

Jermaine Burton*, Jaylen Johnson, Dominick Blaylock*, Adonai Mitchell, George Pickens*, Justin Robinson*, Demetris Robertson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint*, Kearis Jackson TE: John FitzPatrick, Ryland Goede, Brett Seither

John FitzPatrick, Ryland Goede, Brett Seither OL: Warren Ericson, Warren McClendon, Tate Ratledge, Jamaree Salyer*, Justin Shaffer, Xavier Truss

Defense

DL: Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram- Dawkins*, Jonathan Jefferson, Zion Logue, Bill Norton, Nazir Stackhouse, Tramel Walthour

Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram- Dawkins*, Jonathan Jefferson, Zion Logue, Bill Norton, Nazir Stackhouse, Tramel Walthour ILB: Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall, Smael Mondon

Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall, Smael Mondon OLB: Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss, MJ Sherman, Xavian Sorey*

Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss, MJ Sherman, Xavian Sorey* DB: Major Burns, David Daniel, Nyland Green, Kelee Ringo, William Poole, Javon Bullard, Lovasea Carrol

Specialists: Jake Camarda

Black Team

Offense

QB: Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff

Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff RB: Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards

Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards WR: Arian Smith, Jackson Meeks, Ladd McConkey

Arian Smith, Jackson Meeks, Ladd McConkey TE: Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers

Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers OL: Cameron Kinnie, Micah Morris, Austin Blaske, Broderick Jones, Clay Webb Sedrick Van Pran, Amarius Mims, Owen Condon, Devin Willock, Chad Lindberg

Defense

DL: Travon Walker, Marlin Dean, Tymon Mitchell, Julian Rochester, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis

Travon Walker, Marlin Dean, Tymon Mitchell, Julian Rochester, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis ILB: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall

Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall OLB: Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson

Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson DB: Jalen Kimber, Ameer Speed, Lewis Cine, Chris Smith, Latavious Brini,

Specialists: Jack Podlesny, Jared Zirkel

So, it appears the first-team offense will be on the Red team, with the first-team defense on the Black team.

LIVE Updates

Injuries

WR, George Pickens (OUT)

WR, Jermaine Burton (OUT)

WR, Dominick Blaylock (OUT)

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (OUT)

WR, Justin Robinson (Limited)

RB, Kenny McIntosh (OUT)

LB, Nakobe Dean (OUT)

DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (OUT)

OL, Jamaree Salyer (Limited)

*This article will be updated as the scrimmage progresses*

