Live Updates: Georgia vs Arkansas

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs open up a far from normal football season in a far from familiar place as the Dawgs head to to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. 

Though they've only played 14 times since 1969, Georgia and Arkansas are rather familiar with one another in 2020. Former Georgia offensive line coach, Sam Pittman is now the head man in Fayettville. Former Florida QB, Feleipe Franks is the new starting quarterback for the Razorbacks. Barry Odom has faced off against Kirby Smart the last four years as the head coach at Missouri. Not to mention several former coaches like Scott Fountain are now on the staff for Arkansas. 

Pregame Notes: 

Quarterback

Kirby Smart said on College Gameday that they have named a starter privately, and are excited to watch him play today. And well, considering JT Daniels has yet to be fully cleared, it's only reasonable to expect D'Wan Mathis to be the starter today, as we reported on Friday. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams

Excited to see how the defense looks today!

Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

D’Wan Mathis era in Athens! I’m ready!

