LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Clemson

The Clemson Tigers will meet the Georgia Bulldogs in Charlotte, North Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium, in the season openers for both teams. Although this will be the 43rd game between the two former rivals, Georgia currently holds a 42-18-4 record all-time against the Tigers.

The last time these two programs met, Georgia came out victorious in the 2014 season opener, where the Dawgs rode the back of Todd Gurley to a 45-21 victory inside Sanford Stadium. Since that matchup, the Tigers have gone on to win two national championships on four appearances under Dabo Swinney. At the same time, the Dawgs turned the page on Mark Richt following the 2015 season. They progressed into a perennial College Football Playoff contender under Smart after coming up short in 2017 against Alabama in the National title game.

Clemson is coming off a 49-28 playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State, where the Buckeyes used their hurry-up offense to their advantage, not letting Clemson’s defense breath between plays. That loss would see the Tigers finish with a 10-2 record.

On the other hand, Georgia started the new year with a comeback victory in the Peach Bowl over Cincinnati. The Bulldogs finished the season on a four-game winning streak, with Daniels at quarterback averaging nearly 37 points per game. The insertion of JT Daniels boosted the Georgia offense after two lackluster performances against Alabama and Florida.

Injury Report

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Dressed

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Pre-Game Notes

The Bulldog captains are quarterback JT Daniels, running back James Cook, and inside linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Both Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington are in walking boots despite being listed on the depth chart. A little gamesmanship is still happening on game day.

Dominick Blaylock is dressed out and warming up.

Georgia enters the game as a 3-point underdog; this is the third time under Kirby Smart that Georgia is an underdog in a non-conference matchup.

Georgia Offense

QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White, X-WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Z-WR Jermaine Burton, Slot-WR Kearis Jackson, TE John FitzPatrick, LT Jamaree Salyer, LG Justin Shaffer, C Sedrick Van Pran, RG Tate Ratledge, RT Warren McClendon

Georgia Defense

DE Travon Walker, NT Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, JACK Nolan Smith, SAM Adam Anderson, MIKE LB Nakobe Dean, MONEY LB Quay Walker, CB Derion Kendrick, CB Ameer Speed, STAR Latavious Brini, FS Lewis Cine, SS Christopher Smith