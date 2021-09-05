September 5, 2021
Halftime Notes: Georgia vs Clemson

It's halftime of Georgia's season opener against Clemson. We bring you the news and notes to get you through the half.
We are through just one half of football in Charlotte, North Carolina, between Georgia and Clemson. The SI Dawgs Daily Staff brings you our notebook through the first half of play. 

  • Georgia going a mix of east and west running, throwing more screens
  • UGA opens up with play-action early 
  • Both offenses are cutting it close on the play clock. 
  • Both defensive lines dominating the line of scrimmage 
  • Two bad snaps kill a Clemson drive that was keeping into Dawgs territory 
  • Rotating lineman early upfront 
  • Ladd McConkey getting a couple of looks early 
  • Kendall Milton is the most explosive back for Georgia 
  • Georgia linebackers have made several explosive plays on the ball
  • Defensive backs have been consistently in phase
  • Georgia failing to take advantage of opportunities
  • Georgia's defensive line dominating Clemson's offensive line
  • Chris Smith in zone coverage reads DJ's eyes and takes a pick to the house.
  • Pressure is clearly affecting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei; he has made several inaccurate throws under duress.
  • Jordan Davis has been a problem up the middle. Clemson has tried blocking him with multiple linemen to no avail.
  • Kelee Ringo is getting a lot of reps outside and outside of a pass interference call has played a solid game.
  • Adam Anderson is often out of the game on early downs.
  • Uiagalelei hasn't had many opportunities to get outside the numbers; Georgia is collapsing the pocket and forcing him to make quick reads.
  • JT Daniels looks in rhythm but hasn't tried the Tigers downfield yet.
  • Georgia defensive linemen have done a good job getting their hands up and tipping passes at the line of scrimmage.
  • The stadium atmosphere was electric from the opening kick to the end of the first half.

