September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs UAB

Stay up to date on Georgia's home opener against UAB with the SI Dawgs Daily Staff.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Two 1-0 teams will meet inside Sanford Stadium at 3:30 PM EST as the University of Alabama at Birmingham makes its way to Athens to take on the number two ranked Georgia Bulldogs. 

Georgia is fresh off a defensive 10-3 win over then-ranked number three Clemson in the season-opening neutral-site contest in Charlotte, North Carolina; on the flip side, UAB comes off a 31-0 domination Jacksonville State last Wednesday. 

The Blazers win comes off the backs of returning quarterback Tyler Johnston II, a redshirt senior who boasts a record of 13-5 as the Blazers starting quarterback; Johnston finished last week 17 for 21, passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per completion in the win over Jackson State. 

Georgia's JT Daniels comes off one of his worst games statistically against the Clemson Tigers, throwing for 135 yards and an interception while completing 22 of his 30 passes. Georgia's once explosive vertical passing game was rendered ineffective in Saturday's season opener with just one completion over 20 yards. 

Daniels may not be the quarterback Blazers have to worry about as his status is up in the air before kickoff. News broke Wednesday that the redshirt sophomore is dealing with an oblique issue that held him out of practice Monday. The injury to Daniels has seen Carson Beck gain more reps with the first team out of precaution. 

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (oblique) - Questionable 
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Dressed
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Available
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited 
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Georgia Starters

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck
  • RB: Zamir White or James Cook
  • TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
  • X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

Pre-Game Notes

  • Just hours before kickoff, multiple reports pointing to Stetson Bennett at QB
  • Georgia's JT Daniels is reportedly pushing to start at QB
  • Both Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington are not expected to play
  • Dominick Blaylock could see action today 
  • Georgia lists JT Daniels as the starter with an "or" for Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett
  • Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are out of boots, wearing a jersey shorts

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_3238-L
News

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs UAB

USATSI_16691873
News

Georgia Releases Week Two Depth Chart

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_0968-L
News

JUST IN: JT Daniels Listed as Starter on UGA Depth Chart

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_4063-L
News

Final Thoughts: What to Make of the QB Drama and Matchup with UAB

210318_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0468-L
News

Quarterback Still Up in The Air, What We Know

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_1313-L
News

UAB vs Georgia Betting Line Continues to Drop

501_6370-L
News

REPORT: JT Daniels Pushing to Play Against UAB

20210502-0212-L
News

How to Watch: Georgia vs UAB