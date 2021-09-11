LIVE Updates: Georgia vs UAB

Stay up to date on Georgia's home opener against UAB with the SI Dawgs Daily Staff.

Two 1-0 teams will meet inside Sanford Stadium at 3:30 PM EST as the University of Alabama at Birmingham makes its way to Athens to take on the number two ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia is fresh off a defensive 10-3 win over then-ranked number three Clemson in the season-opening neutral-site contest in Charlotte, North Carolina; on the flip side, UAB comes off a 31-0 domination Jacksonville State last Wednesday.

The Blazers win comes off the backs of returning quarterback Tyler Johnston II, a redshirt senior who boasts a record of 13-5 as the Blazers starting quarterback; Johnston finished last week 17 for 21, passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per completion in the win over Jackson State.

Georgia's JT Daniels comes off one of his worst games statistically against the Clemson Tigers, throwing for 135 yards and an interception while completing 22 of his 30 passes. Georgia's once explosive vertical passing game was rendered ineffective in Saturday's season opener with just one completion over 20 yards.

Daniels may not be the quarterback Blazers have to worry about as his status is up in the air before kickoff. News broke Wednesday that the redshirt sophomore is dealing with an oblique issue that held him out of practice Monday. The injury to Daniels has seen Carson Beck gain more reps with the first team out of precaution.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (oblique) - Questionable

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Dressed

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Available

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Georgia Starters

Offense

QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Pre-Game Notes

Just hours before kickoff, multiple reports pointing to Stetson Bennett at QB

Georgia's JT Daniels is reportedly pushing to start at QB

Both Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington are not expected to play

Dominick Blaylock could see action today

Georgia lists JT Daniels as the starter with an "or" for Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett

Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are out of boots, wearing a jersey shorts

