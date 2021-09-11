LIVE Updates: Georgia vs UAB
Two 1-0 teams will meet inside Sanford Stadium at 3:30 PM EST as the University of Alabama at Birmingham makes its way to Athens to take on the number two ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia is fresh off a defensive 10-3 win over then-ranked number three Clemson in the season-opening neutral-site contest in Charlotte, North Carolina; on the flip side, UAB comes off a 31-0 domination Jacksonville State last Wednesday.
The Blazers win comes off the backs of returning quarterback Tyler Johnston II, a redshirt senior who boasts a record of 13-5 as the Blazers starting quarterback; Johnston finished last week 17 for 21, passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per completion in the win over Jackson State.
Georgia's JT Daniels comes off one of his worst games statistically against the Clemson Tigers, throwing for 135 yards and an interception while completing 22 of his 30 passes. Georgia's once explosive vertical passing game was rendered ineffective in Saturday's season opener with just one completion over 20 yards.
Daniels may not be the quarterback Blazers have to worry about as his status is up in the air before kickoff. News broke Wednesday that the redshirt sophomore is dealing with an oblique issue that held him out of practice Monday. The injury to Daniels has seen Carson Beck gain more reps with the first team out of precaution.
Injury Report
- QB JT Daniels (oblique) - Questionable
- WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Dressed
- TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
- DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
- OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Available
- DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable
- WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
- TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
- WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
- WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN
Georgia Starters
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck
- RB: Zamir White or James Cook
- TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
- X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Pre-Game Notes
- Just hours before kickoff, multiple reports pointing to Stetson Bennett at QB
- Georgia's JT Daniels is reportedly pushing to start at QB
- Both Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington are not expected to play
- Dominick Blaylock could see action today
- Georgia lists JT Daniels as the starter with an "or" for Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett
- Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are out of boots, wearing a jersey shorts
You May Also Like:
Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense
Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.