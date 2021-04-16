Why UGA Fans Should Temper G-Day Expectations

G-Day 2021 is possibly one of the most anticipated spring games in recent memory for Georgia Football. And with the last year and a half in mind, it's not hard to understand why.

Georgia rolls into the 2 pm Saturday scrimmage with great optimism for the season ahead.

It's the second season for UGA Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and UGA has one of the best QB rooms in the country. The QB room is complimented with great running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and an immensely talented offensive line room as well.

Georgia is expecting a lot from the offense this season, and perhaps for the first time since Kirby Smart took the reigns as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, the offense could steal the limelight this year.

Overlooking the offense, the front seven of the defense looks nearly unblockable. The Secondary is and will continue to be a work in progress. They've had several weeks of going up against talented receivers such as Arian Smith, Kearis Jackson, Justin Robinson, and Jermaine Burton before both of the latter went down with injuries that ended only their spring. This Saturday will be a great showcase for the DBs.

Or will it?

Kirby Smart still is the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. And Georgia is facing Clemson to start the season. With that in mind, the question remains, just how much is Georgia, or rather Kirby Smart, willing to show off on G-day?

Given Smart's history, the answer to that question likely isn't all that much. Georgia has been pretty pass happy during its G-day's in the past. This one won't be too different in that regard, however, the pass plays, route trees, alignment, and personnel won't be that extravagant, but rather extremely vanilla.

It would not be all that surprising to hear Georgia fans coming away a little disappointed from this G-Day for that very reason. Moreover, if the Defense has a dominant day the headlines likely will read that Georgia has not improved over the lackluster state it was last year.

One other factor that could limit the high flying offense for Georgia during the spring game is the weather. There's a chance of rain moving through during game time at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Passing efficiency gets dampened rather quickly when the ball and the field get wet. With this in mind, the running backs may get a few more looks than they otherwise would have. This may also favor freshman QB Brock Vandagriff who is without a doubt the most mobile of quarterbacks on the roster at UGA currently. He'll make more plays with his legs than Carson Beck and JT Daniels will.

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.