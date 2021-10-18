REPORT: Mel Tucker Could Become LSU's Next Head Coach

Multiple reports are surfacing that people at LSU are "high" on former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.

News first broke by way of Ross Dellenger of SI that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron mutually agreed on separation at the season's end. According to Dellenger's report, the negotiations began before LSU's upset win over Florida this weekend.

The report comes after weeks of speculation regarding the job security of Orgeron's position as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. LSU has seen a drastic fall from grace since winning the National Championship in 2019 with a historically great team that featured Joe Burrow, Jamarr Chase, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Following Saturday's shocking win over Florida in Death Valley, LSU is 9-8 in their last 18 games under Oregeron since beating Clemson in the national title game. Of course, it's not often that a national championship-winning program completely falls out of contention in two years. Still, in LSU's case, they suffered a mass exodus of talent to the NFL in just one offseason following win over Clemson.

After finishing 5-5 in a shortened 2020 season, LSU is not playing up to expectations through seven games in 2021. The Tigers are sitting with a 4-3 record, which, as many would agree, is not up to the standards set in Baton Rouge. Despite having the rest of the season to turning things around and potentially make a bowl game, adminstration at LSU will turn the page as they look for Orgeron's replacements.

One of the early names making the rounds following the news of Orgeron's pending departure is a familiar name to Georgia fans. Current Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is a name that Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reports as in the running for the job.

Tucker was Smart's original defensive coordinator when the Alabama assistants left Tuscaloosa in 2015 for Athens. Tucker spent three seasons in Athens as the defensive coordinator, laying the foundation for years to come for Georgia before taking the head coaching job at Colorado.

“I am told that there are some very influential people inside LSU who are really, really high on Mel Tucker,"

Feldman cited that Tucker brings familiarity with the Southeastern Conference; before his time at Georgia, Tucker was a part of Saban's staff at LSU and Alabama. One potential drawback for the former Georgia Bulldog assistant coach is the short period of time he spent at Colorado before making a move to Michigan State. However, Feldman feels that the higher-ups at LSU don't see it as a concern.

"Remember, Mel Tucker was an assistant at LSU on Nick Saban’s staff. He knows the SEC very well also. But would he make another move? Remember, he was at Colorado, now Michigan State. Would he make another big move in a short period of time? But this I do know: People inside LSU who matter, they are really high on Mel Tucker.”

So far, in just his second season with the Spartans, Tucker has Michigan unbeaten at 7-0 and playing as one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

You May Also Like:

Georgia's Balance Offensive Approach Sets Up Another Top-25 Victory

UGA Vs Kentucky: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.