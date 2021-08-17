BREAKING: Luther Burden Decommits From Oklahoma, What it Means for UGA

Wide receiver Luther Burden announced that he will be parting ways with the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Luther Burden has officially reopened his recruitment, as he de-committed from Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Burden has been a Sooner pledge since October 9, 2020. Other schools continued to recruit him after his commitment, which ultimately led him to reopen his recruitment.

Georgia is a major player here. At the moment, three schools stand out for Burden: Georgia, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The Bulldogs feel good about where they stand with him and want him to be one of the offensive headliners in this class.

There isn't a game-changing offensive weapon in this 2022 class for Georgia just yet. They have multiple playmakers that they expect to contribute, but Burden is on another level.

He is from St. Louis, Missouri, and plays his football at East St. Louis High School.

One word to describe his game is “twitchy”. Burden has a lengthy frame at 6-2 and 185 lbs., but is explosive and sudden after the catch.

Burden understands the small nuances of football: he leans into a defensive back’s space before making a cut and puts all of his efforts into making hard cuts.

Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton loves long, athletic players that understand how to create separation for themselves. Burden is precisely that and should thrive in a college atmosphere.

The Georgia staff has been building momentum here for months and are finally seeing their work pay off. Burden has not announced a timetable for a possible decision, but this staff will be on him hard. Burden has already been in Athens for an unofficial visit but could make it back at some point in the season.

