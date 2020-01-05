Malik Herring: Positioned to Lead Talented and Young D-Line for Georgia Bulldogs

Malik Herring has announced he will return to Georgia for his Senior season.

November 24th, 2018 against a then Paul Johnson lead Georgia Tech squad is when Malik Herring first notably burst onto the scene for the Georgia Bulldog defense.

Herring recorded 5 tackles and 1.5 TFLs against the triple-option style offense and showed what he was capable of with extended periods of playing time. Then a sophomore, Herring would use the momentum of that performance to propel himself into being a key contributor for the Dawgs in 2019.

Throughout the 2019 season, Kirby Smart, Tae Crowder, and others highlighted the constant improvement that Malik Herring showed during the year in both practices and games. In his Junior season, the defensive lineman out of Mary Persons High School stepped up his in-game activity by affecting the quarterback and creating negative plays.

"He works really hard. He's a great kid, he comes from a great family. I enjoy being around him. He continues to get better. He’s got to continue to get better, too, because he hasn’t arrived." - Kirby Smart on Herring

Herring finished the season ranked highly in several categories including being tied for second on the team with 22 quarterback pressures and in sole possession of third place in tackles for a loss with 5.0.

Due to the absence of Tyler Clark from the Sugar Bowl and an in-game injury to Devonte Wyatt, Malik Herring got extended playing time in the Dawgs season finale. Much like the 2018 Georgia Tech game, the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2020, proved to be a landmark performance. The veteran Bulldog seemed to constantly be in the Baylor backfield and fellow 2017 recruiting class member Richard LeCounte III can thank Herring for his first interception of the game.

Malik Herring and Jake Fromm celebrate the Notre Dame victory.

The 6'3" 280-pounder displayed both power and quickness to make his way through the Baylor offensive line and running unevaded toward quarterback Charlie Brewer, forcing a rushed, off-balanced throw.

The Dawgs are losing Tyler Clark to graduation but are returning a cavalcade of extremely talented, yet still youthful defensive linemen. If Herring can make the same jump in his on-field production between his Junior and Senior season that he did from his Sophomore to Junior season, it could be quite a special year for him individually.

If his desire to improve and his respected work ethic transform into a heightened and effective leadership role, then it could be a special year for the Bulldogs as a whole.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.