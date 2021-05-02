Marine Herring Signs as Undrafted Free Agent

Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Herring signed an undrafted free agent contract after going undrafted.

It would be challenging to find a Georgia player that has played in more games over the last four years than Malik Herring. Seeing action in 49 games for the Dawgs, the 6'3" 280-pound defensive end out of Mary Parson's High School was a stalwart for the Dawgs defense. Herring recorded 76 tackles and four sacks in his college career.

Herring made an impact for the Dawgs from the moment he arrived in Athens. As a freshman, he played in all 15 games, his best game coming against Florida, where he had two stops and a QB pressure. The following year, he would force a fumble against the Gators. Finding his feet as a sophomore, Herring finished the 2018 season with 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two half sacks.

Herring's abilities as a pass rusher began to shine as a junior as he had 18 QB pressures in addition to his 26 tackles and five tackles for loss. He was the co-winner of the Defensive Most Improved Player award at the end of the year.

As a senior Herring showed scouts that his improvements from the following year were just the first steps in his development as a player. Despite a shortened season, Herring was able to increase his number of QB pressures to 24 and record two solo sacks. The second sack came in the season's final game as he sacked Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third quarter.

Herring declared for the draft following the Dawgs' Peach Bowl win against Cincinnati. Georgia fans are excited about Malik Herrings NFL future. Replacing him will be a challenge for the Dawgs this upcoming season, but then there is enough talent in the Georgia defensive line room to make that possible.

