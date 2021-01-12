2021 NFL Draft Profile - Eric Stokes

Eric Stokes Jr entered the Georgia program as a mid-level recruit and has left as one of the top available corners available in the NFL Draft.

Talent has not been a question under head coach Kirby Smart during his time at Georgia. He's stacked the roster with four and five stars at each and every position. However, whether or not he can develop that talent is a question that's been brought up rather consistently.

Though when you look at players like Eric Stokes, that questioning of development at Georgia becomes a tad bit silly.

Stokes entered college as a three-star recruit, and he's left as one of the top corners available in the 2021 NFL Draft after three years of play at Georgia.

So, how did this former track star turn into a potential first-rounder by the time he's a redshirt junior? Well, here's his NFL Draft profile.

Strengths

Speed. It's an invaluable trait. It's also why of all positions, the cornerback's 40-yard dash is the most important. It's what shows whether or not a corner has great recovery speed and whether or not they can play man to man with NFL wide receivers. Stokes has speed in spades.

During his time at Georgia, Stokes has developed into an excellent man to man cover corner as well. Over the last three years, the last two as a full-time starter, wide receivers have failed to create space against Stokes. Even the one touchdown pass Stokes allowed this season was to Devonta Smith, and there was nothing Stokes could do about it

He's physical and confident as a corner which are two traits that are required on the next level.

Weaknesses

This is going to sound silly considering he led Georgia with four interceptions this season, but I question his ball skills at times. It's not that he can't disrupt the ball, and keep the wide receiver from making the catch he's excellent at that. My concern on the NFL level is that he fails to high point the football with his hands.

If you look back at the overwhelming majority of Stokes interceptions have been caught in his chest or stomach, not his hands. It's not a major concern considering NFL teams value the coverage skills over the ball skills, but it's something that could keep him from being the No. 1 corner off the board.

NFL Draft Projection - 2nd Round

