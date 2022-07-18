Skip to main content

Marlin Dean No Longer With Georgia

Marlin Dean has reportedly left the program and could enter the transfer portal.

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily.

Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale.

Dean will likely attempt to enter the transfer portal at some point and continue his college career. Georgia has allowed Marlin to continue to use the facilities, which he is taking advantage of according to sources.

He is tuning his body up and also has been focusing on finishing up credits in the classroom to facilitate a potential move.

Dean came into Georgia out of high school playing defensive end. He weighed 290 lbs. on his first day in Athens but quickly began to drop weight.

He is now reportedly around 270 lbs. and had transitioned to outside linebacker. It remains unclear if he wants to stay at that spot or try to increase weight and return to his former position at defensive end.

Dean originally signed with Georgia in 2021 by way of IMG Academy. While he wasn’t the most heralded recruit, Georgia envisioned a scenario where he could carve out a role for himself by playing hard-nosed run defense.

Dawgs Daily will continue to update readers as details crystallize. The situation remains fluid at the moment, but it appears Dean will be moving on to another program soon. Despite only spending one season in Athens, he will attempt to test the waters and see what other schools catch his eye.

