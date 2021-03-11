Milton and McIntosh - The Future at RB for Georgia

Despite James Cook and Zamir White returning for their senior seasons, the future of the RB position is Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh.

Georgia's football program has a reputation for recruiting and producing great running backs. With the return of senior running backs Zamir White and James Cook, combined with their young talented depth, they just might be deeper at the position than ever before.

Despite offensive coordinator Todd Monken's tendency to aspire to drive the ball down the field through the air, Georgia's offense is still well balanced. Using multiple backs in a variety of ways.

Though Zamir White and James Cook are talented backs that are projected to have excellent senior seasons for the Bulldogs, the future of the position lies in the hands of Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh.

Monken's System

Todd Monken's offensive system requires two types of running backs. Running back A is what we call the "Bell Cow Back." This is the larger, more physical downhill runner. He's the primary back on running downs. Zamir White played this role a year ago, but prior to his injury against Florida, Kendall Milton showed signs of greatness.

Milton's physicality is on par with White, he bounces off would-be tacklers and is always delivering the blow, not receiving it. What sets Milton apart however is his vision and patience that he pairs with that 6'2, 227-pound frame.

As for the second back, Back B, we call him the "Gadget Back." This is the running back that Monken designs most of his passing game around. Players like James Cook and Kenny McIntosh are used to create mismatches in open space. Cook is excellent after the catch but has proven ineffective in between the tackles. This has led to tendencies being created when Cook is on the field.

Defenses know that statistically speaking when Cook is in the formation it is most likely a passing situation or an outside run situation. With McIntosh, they have to account for all of that, while also respecting the inside run game.

Georgia has a plethora of riches in the backfield, and trying to figure out ways to get them involved is a great problem to have.