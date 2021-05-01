The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Monty Rice Is A Titan

Former Bulldog Linebacker Monty Rice Drafted By Tennessee
Pick 92. Round 3. UGA linebacker Monty Rice has been drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Rice was a long time stalwart in the UGA front seven during his time with the Bulldogs. The Madison, Alabama native came to UGA as a 4-star inside line backer with the 2017 class. He would see playing time in all 4 years in his career at Georgia, amassing 219 total tackles during his time in the red and black.

Rice would go on to lead the Georgia Defense into history in 2019. Amassing 89 total tackles, and limiting opposing offenses to an eye popping 12.5 points a game. His 2020 season was marred by injury, but Rice still had his flashes during the season. He's an extremely tough player, willing to play through injuries that would keep many other players out of the rotation. 

Tennessee has gained a leader, and potent linebacker for years to come. Rice has great lateral quickness, is powerful at the point of attack, and has enough speed to run down plays as they develop. He was rarely asked to defend passes at UGA and his skill set there is still a bit raw, but Rice has the ability to develop into a great NFL Linebacker for years to come.

