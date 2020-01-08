BulldogMaven
Monty Rice Officially to Return to Georgia for His Senior Season

Blayne Gilmer

Monty Rice lead the vaunted 2019 Georgia Bulldog defense in tackling. After stepping into legendary UGA linebacker Roquan Smith's shoes in his sophomore season, Rice made a huge leap from 2018 to 2019 not only in production, but also in his status as an unquestioned, yet humble, leader. All of that makes today's announcement by Rice that much bigger for the Georgia football program. Monty Rice will return to Athens for his Senior year.

It is no coincidence that Georgia's leading tackler found himself being sent out in front of the media quite often in the 2019 campaign. The level headed answers Rice would give to reporters corresponded with the poise that the inside linebacker displayed on the field for a statistically dominant defense. A sure tackler with the ability to make plays in the box and out on the perimeter had matured into a calming force for a young and enthusiastic unit.

Undoubtedly Monty Rice will be a quality linebacker on Sundays. However, every time you heard Rice speak this year you could tell how much he loves being a Georgia Bulldog. 

While we do not know the draft grade that he received, with the departure of Senior Tae Crowder, it's not hard to imagine Rice being even more productive for the 2020 Georgia defense and shooting himself higher up the draft board.

With Richard LeCounte III having already announced his return for a fourth year between the hedges, the leadership, and toughness of Kirby Smart's defense will be as great as it has ever been. Monty Rice is someone who knows what it takes to get to the final game. His 2017 class was within one play of a National Championship as Freshman. In 2020 he, Lecounte III, and the rest of their Senior class will attempt to finish the job and lead the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff and the ultimate prize.

 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

What a defense this will be next year.

