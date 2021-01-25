Multiple Bulldogs Kick Off Week at Reese's Senior Bowl

While Dawgs Daily on SI.com reported Sunday that safety Richard LeCounte is not in attendance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, there are multiple former Bulldogs that are present this week. Here is the list:

-DB Mark Webb

-TE Tre McKitty

-DL Malik Herring

-OL Ben Cleveland

-DB DJ Daniel

-LB Monty Rice

Each will be on the South Team during the game this Saturday, led by Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and his staff. Rhule coached against Georgia last season in the Sugar Bowl when he was the head coach of the Baylor Bears.

Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl, had some interesting things to say about this group of Bulldogs throughout the week. He said that he expected tight end Tre McKitty to be the breakout player of the week.

This experience will prove crucial to almost every player on the above list. Scouts have very specific things that they want these players to do, and much of their draft stock will hinge on this week.

For example, there have been reports that teams want defensive back Mark Webb to try playing safety instead of his natural cornerback position in the slot. Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was expected to dominate the NFL Combine before the announcement that the entire event was becoming virtual, making these next few days vital for him. Defensive lineman Malik Herring can continue to show scouts that even though his impact may not show up on the stat sheet, he is a solid player, and cornerback DJ Daniel can continue to build on his solid reputation.

The only member of the group who may not have a lot to prove is Rice. He has been dominant these past few seasons and most scouts likely already have a large sample size. He is in attendance to confirm what scouts already believe.

