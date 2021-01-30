Multiple Bulldogs win Awards at Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Former Bulldogs Shine at Senior Bowl

Bulldogs grab multiple awards at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
According to Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese Senior Bowl, former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Tre McKitty was named the top tight end on the American team of the Senior Bowl. Joining him with Senior Bowl honors was DJ Daniel who was voted the top cornerback in Mobile. Here are the tweets from Nagy:

“Georgia’s Tré McKitty was named top TE on the American team in a vote from the safety and LB groups at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony tonight at 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile.”

“Georgia’s D.J. Daniel was named top CB on the American team in a vote from the WR group at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony tonight at 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.”

McKitty didn’t have a ton of production during his collegiate career so this Senior Bowl was a big opportunity for him. He likely would have been a late round pick at the highest ceiling, but teams may actually view him as a worthwhile investment. Especially after seeing some of the highlight catches he made this week.

DJ Daniel was also named the top corner of the group. Daniel has been working and trying to get more reps than any other corner this week, a true sign of the competitor he is. No matter who his matchup is he has shut them down at a high clip all week.

Videos have also been surfacing of Daniel covering wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase last year, and doing so quite well. Daniel has made himself the most money of any Bulldog this week and is looking to become a mid-round pick now.

