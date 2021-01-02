MVP's From Georgia's Comeback Win Over Cincinnati

Georgia defeated Cincinnati 24-21 in the Peach Bowl to end the year 8-2. The Bulldogs won thanks to superstar performances from four players.

Azeez Ojulari, edge

Georgia's superstar edge rusher couldn't have ended his college career any better. Azeez Ojulari put the exclamation point on Georgia's victory by sacking Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ritter in the end zone for a safety.

That sack was the last of three sacks Ojulari made in the second half. The first sack was the most important. Down 21-10 and Georgia's offense being totally stagnant, Ojulari hit Ritter from behind, knocking the ball loose in the process. Fellow edge rusher Adam Anderson jumped on the ball to change possession. Georgia's offense scored two plays later.

Latavious Brini, star

With multiple starters opting out, the Peach Bowl was an audition for many players. Latavious Brini's performance stood above everyone else. The junior started at the star position with Tyrique Stevenson moving to cornerback.

Brini completely wiped screens and swing passes from Cincinnati's playbook. He read those plays well, plowed through would-be-blockers, and made solid tackles. Brini ended the game with two tackles for a loss totaling seven yards.

Brini played just as well downfield. He clung to his receivers in man coverage and added one pass breakup to his day. If the Peach Bowl was a game to claim major roles in 2021, Brini put his seal on the star position.

George Pickens, receiver

Georgia's offense struggled all game long, but the one constant was George Pickens. The sophomore caught seven passes for 135 yards, which brings his bowl game totals to 19 catches for 310 yards.

His first catch was a diving 51-yard grab in the first quarter. Pickens was so far past the receiver that with a little-bit better throw, he would have scored easily. Pickens did find the end zone on Georgia's next drive, catching a 16-yarder over the middle to tie the game 7-7.

Late in the fourth quarter, when Georgia desperately needed a big catch, Pickens got himself open near the sidelines. Pickens' catch moved Georgia 15 yards closer to setting up the game-winning field goal.

Jack Podlesny, kicker

With the low, close score, Georgia needed perfection from Jack Podlesny. The sophomore did not let his team down. He drilled a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Georgia its first lead of the game. He later made a 32-yarder to cut the score to 21-19 with less than seven minutes left in the game.

His last kick solidified his spot on this MVP list. On the right hash mark with seven seconds left, Podlesny stared down a 53-yard attempt. The pressure for him hadn't been this high all year. That pressure didn't phase him one bit.

Podlesny clobbered the ball and made sure it never left the middle of the field. He knew it before the ball reached the goalposts, everyone did. On the leg of Jack Podlesny, Georgia won the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.