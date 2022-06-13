Newest recruit to join Georgia's 2023 recruiting class is already putting in the work to see other prospects join him.

Fresh off his announcement of flipping his commitment from Penn State to the University of Georgia, the newest pledge to the Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class, Joshua Miller is already setting his sights on who wants to join him in Athens.

Miller became the third offensive lineman to join Georgia's recruiting class this cycle. So far, the class includes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley and three-star interior lineman RyQueze McElderry.

The Colonial Heights, Virginia, native announced his flip to the Bulldogs following a visit to Athens, Georgia, in June, where the current three-star impressed Georgia with his offseason body transformation, which according to sources say, he lost nearly 30-pounds.

Not long after joining Georgia's class via an announcement through social media, Miller took to Twitter again to voice his wishes of seeing Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback, and Samson Okunlola, a five-star offensive tackle, join him in Athens.

The latest quarterback in a long family line at the position, Arch Manning, is the son of Cooper Manning. Manning combines the athletic abilities of his grandfather Archie Manning with the command for pocket passing like his uncles Peyton and Eli.

The five-star quarterback is fresh off a visit to Georgia, where he was part of the star-studded list of visitors in Athens during the first weekend of June. In addition, Manning is fresh off of a visit to Tuscaloosa, where he visited the Crimson Tide. The official visits will not stop with Alabama and Georgia, as he is set to take his final summer trip to Austin, Texas, this coming weekend.

Samson Okunlola, on the other hand, is yet to visit Athens this summer. So far, the five-star offensive tackle has taken visits to Michigan State and Alabama. The Thayer Academy product listed Georgia in his top nine schools in early June. It is a list that includes top programs like Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami, and Michigan State, along with Georgia.

With Georgia winning its first national championship since 1980, it is no surprise that Miller wants more top talent to join him in the hopes of bringing a fourth national title back to Athens.

