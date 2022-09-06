Coming off one of, if not the best game of his career at the University of Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett is garnering a lot of hype and attention.

From Vegas increasing his odds at becoming the Heisman winner to some NFL Draft analysts starting to buy into his stock as a prospect for this coming April. It seems everyone is coming to the realization that Stetson Bennett is a good football player.

It is a different talk from the last year, as many questioned Bennett's lack of stature at 5-foot-11 and his ability to push the ball vertically downfield. However, after strong performances in his last three games, many are beginning to believe in Stetson Bennett.

Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, is one of the latest draft analysts to take notice of Georgia's sixth-year signal caller.

It’s time @GeorgiaFootball QB Stetson Bennett starts getting respect as legit pro prospect & not just underdog story or good college QB. @StetsonIv led 7 straight TD drives vs Oregon w/ plenty of next-level transferable skills. Checkout 27-yard strike w/ delayed LB in his face. - Jim Nagy

In the dominant win over Oregon, Bennett finished 25-31 passing for 368 yards and two touchdowns, adding a touchdown with his legs.

It was a performance in the season-opener that has the nation taking notice of not only Georgia but its quarterback Stetson Bennett as well, someone many thought would be a longshot to even play a snap at Georgia coming out of high school.

