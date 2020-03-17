NFL Free Agency Impact on Former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm

The NFL Free Agency period has continued to send shockwaves throughout the football world as some of the biggest name quarterbacks are working on finalizing deals.

Today, we take a look at the impact those decisions have on the potential landing spot for former Georgia Bulldog, Jake Fromm in this year's NFL Draft.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady announced that after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, he will be moving on and exploring free agency. And though he has not identified his next destination, the Patriots seemed to be a potential landing spot for a savvy quarterback like Fromm even before this decision from Brady.

Now, the Patriots have the 23rd overall selection, one that they could potentially use on one of the quarterbacks that are currently receiving first-round evaluations. And though they could wait around till their next pick — 87th overall in the third round — if they need to trade up into the second round to take Fromm, they have three third-round picks that provide that ability.

Belichick and the Patriots system is one that is built more off the mental capacity of the position than it is physical ability. And it goes without saying that Belicheck has a history of collecting Kirby Smart's talent once they enter the league.

Phillip Rivers

We thought the Colts could be a potential landing spot for Jake Fromm, however, it is being reported that Phillip Rivers has all but finalized a deal with the AFC South team.

This may remove the Colts from the conversation for Fromm, at least as a starter in the near future, but they still would need a formidable backup considering Jacoby Brissett will likely be on the move. Though with Rivers' age at this point, the Colts could very well take a shot at Fromm as a development selection on day 2.

Kirk Cousins

The comparison of Cousins to Fromm has been made several times, and for good reason. So, does the two-year extension for Cousins in Minnesota remove them from the Fromm conversation? Not exactly. Most day 2 QB selections are there to learn and play behind the current starter.

However, that is more likely the case for teams who have an aging starter that they could be moving on from soon. That no longer appears to be the case in Minnesota.

QB, Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill & Marcus Mariotta

Tannehill just locked up a $118 million deal in Tennessee with the Titans, which ultimately sent Mariotta off to Oakland and left the Titans with no backup quarterback.

With placing Derrick Henry on the franchise tag, they have made it clear that they don't have any immediate intentions of changing their offensive identity. Running the football and using play-action is something that Jake Fromm has proven he can do at the college level.

All of the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft are coming from spread systems. Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Love, Hurts, and Eason have rarely played under center and turned their back to the defense in play-action. They all come from read-option based play-action games and will require an adjustment period if selected by a team like Tennessee.

