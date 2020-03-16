The Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have reportedly agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The contract extension is worth $66 million over those two years, according to Rapoport. Overall, his deal is worth $96 million over three years.

The deal was also announced by his agent Mike McCartney. No further details about the contract have been announced yet.

Cousins had just one season remaining on his three-year, $84 million contract that he signed with Minnesota before the 2018 season.

Cousins is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Vikings reached the NFC Divisional Round this past season, losing to the eventual conference champion 49ers.