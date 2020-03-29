2020 NFL Mock Draft: Finding Landing Spots for Georgia Bulldogs

The coronavirus pandemic has all but brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. Except for the NFL offseason. Free agency took place without the ability to give players physicals or host them for visits. Trades were conducted as usual, and the NFL Draft will take place next month virtually.

So, we felt the need to bring you a mock draft of our own. The only twist, we will be selecting only former Georgia Bulldogs.

Round 1

10th - Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT

Without the ability to host Top-30 visits, NFL teams are having to go back to the only evaluation tool they really have at this point, the film. Something that helps Thomas out more than most prospects because the film is flawless. For three years straight, Thomas put NFL caliber tackle play on tape at right and left tackle in the SEC.

Cleveland is in dire need of a left tackle on a roster that is certainly in "win now" mode. And though Becton, Wirfs, and Wills are all fantastic prospects, Thomas is the most NFL ready tackle. He is a day one starter in the NFL.

32nd - Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB

The value of the running back has steadily declined over the last decade of the NFL. Though that hasn't stopped teams from drafting young backs on rookie deals. In fact, a running back has gone in the first round in each of the last five NFL Drafts. This year's draft pool is not exactly loaded at the running back position either.

There are three top backs, and then there's a steep drop off in terms of prospects. Therefore you could see Swift going earlier than typically expected because running back hungry teams like Kansas City won't be able to wait around in hopes of a back falling to them in the second round.

OT, Isaiah Wilson

Round 2

61st - Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT

Some might have been surprised by Wilson's decision to forgo his final two seasons in college and declare for the NFL draft after his redshirt sophomore season. Yet, of all the Georgia prospects entering the draft, no draft stock has risen quite like Isaiah Wilson's.

He turned heads at the NFL combine as well. The 6'6, 350-pound tackle had a 1.78 ten yard split in the 40-yard dash. He and Mecki Becton are the only players to weigh in at 350 pounds or more and go sub 1.80 in the history of the NFL combine. Seeing as to how Tennessee lost right tackle Jack Conklin during free agency, Wilson is a perfect scheme fit for their run-heavy offense.

Round 3

75th - Indianapolis Colts: Jake Fromm, QB

Jake Fromm's draft stock has taken a bit of hit in the last calendar year and without the ability to visit these teams and impress them in person, he's projected as a third-round pick. Though, Fromm's former high school coach, Von Lassiter has told the Bulldog Maven that he expects Fromm to go higher than expected.

As for the fit, the Colts are expected to move on from Jacoby Brissett after signing Philip Rivers and they will need a quality backup for the 38-year-old quarterback.

OG, Solomon Kindley

98th - New England Patriots: Solomon Kindley, OG

The Patriots not only lost their quarterback in free agency, but they also lost a starting offensive guard, Ted Karras in free agency as well. Whoever they have playing quarterback next season will need to be protected. Kindley is fundamentally sound as a prospect, though his frame could use some tightening up.

He will be a solid addition to any offensive line unit, and there is a strong likelihood that New England moves more towards a run-heavy offense to protect whatever quarterback they have playing, especially if it's Jarrett Stidham.

Round 5

152nd - Carolina Panthers: Tyler Clark, DT

The Carolina Panthers could use some serious help on the defensive side of the football. Not only did Luke Kuechly retire after just eight seasons in the NFL, but they didn't resign Gerald McCoy during free agency, nor did they sign a replacement.

Clark played 47 games during his four-year career at Georgia and saved his best for last. Though for some reason he hasn't received much attention throughout this process. He wasn't invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, and he wasn't invited to the NFL Combine.

Round 6

196th - Chicago Bears: J.R. Reed, S

Though I understand that the NFL draft is about teams making an investment on players they believe will only get better during their time in the league. And though I understand that J.R. Reed may have reached his physical ceiling as an athlete, what I don't understand is how a three-year starter in the SEC that was a Jim Thorpe Award finalist is not getting love during this process.

Reed is a leader and will excel on special teams if need be. The Bears not only released Prince Amukamara, but they let HaHa Clinton-Dix walk in free agency as well. To say they need help in the backend of their defense is an understatement.

TE, Charlie Woerner

Round 7

225th - Baltimore Ravens: Charlie Woerner, TE

Turn a Georgia football game on from the last couple of years, and though you won't see too many catches from Charlie Woerner, his effort in the run game will flash. His fanatical effort will make him a successful blocking tight end in the NFL.

Baltimore plays more tight ends than nearly anybody in the league and after trading former first-round pick, Hayden Hurst to the Falcons, they are in need of yet another Tight End.

