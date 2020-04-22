NFL Mock Draft 17.0 Sees Highest Pairing of Georgia Football Linemen Ever

The 2003 NFL DRaft saw Georgia offensive tackles, George Foster and Jon Stinchcomb both land within the top-40 selection. Foster to the Denver Broncos at pick 20 and Stinchcomb at 37 to the New Orleans Saints. That's the highest-drafted pairing of offensive linemen in the history of Georgia football... for now at least.

Albert Breer's final NFL Mock Draft not only has Andrew Thomas breaking Matt Stinchcomb's record for the highest-drafted offensive lineman from Georgia, going 9th overall, but he's got Isaiah Wilson sneaking into the back end of the first round and landing with the Titans at 29th overall.

Thomas and Wilson

9. Tampa Bay (trade with Jacksonville): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia]

Protecting the GOAT. It's something that Andrew Thomas is certainly capable of doing from the moment he steps foot onto an NFL Field. In 2019, he allowed just 2 QB pressures, while not allowing a single sack. As for Albert Breer's assessment of Thomas, finally, someone gets it.

The Bucs have enough folks experienced with Tom Brady in their building to know the kind of smart, dependable guys he’ll want around him. That’s Thomas. Maybe his upside isn’t to the level of Wills or Becton. But you’re probably not going to miss on him, and he’ll be ready to go right away.

29. Tennessee: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Our first NFL Mock Draft had Isaiah Wilson going to the Titans, but at pick No. 61 and now it seems that Wilson won't be last that long in this week's NFL Draft. We've said from the beginning of the process here on the Bulldog Maven that if you are drafting Isaiah Wilson and going to ask him to pass set NFL edge rushers 40 times a game, you're setting him up to fail. However, if you are going to run the ball down opponents throats with a physical brand of football, Wilson is your guy.

Well, that's exactly what the Titans do.

