Saban and Smart Join College Gameday, Talk Matchup

Both Saban and Kirby Smart joined college gameday Saturday morning just hours before the two head coaches face off for the fourth time with the SEC Championship on the line.

The Georgia Football program has a long history with Alabama, and it hasn't been filled with the greatest memories.

Current head coach Kirby Smart is played quite a role in that long list of impactful football games. He won three times in this rivalry as an assistant coach under Nick Saban at Alabama, though as a head coach at Georgia he's lost all three matchups.

Smart on the significance of playing Alabama for an SEC Championship:

"I don't know that it's about them. For our kids. It's really about the next step. I mean, they've done a tremendous job, I got so much respect for what he's (Saban) done. But our guys are really focused on the mission and winning an SEC championship is something special. So we've looked forward to this opportunity all year, we wanted to win the east. So we got this chance. We didn't do that last year. So our guys are really looking forward to it,"

Saban on facing Georgia:

I think one of the great things that Georgia has done all year, they've been the most consistently dominant team. So I think when you play a team like that, you really got to do a great job of focus in play-in and playout and be able to sustain that kind of effort for 60 minutes in the game. And you got to play good fundamental football, I don't care if its offense, defense, special teams, these guys do a great job.

Smart on why he stayed with Saban for so long:

Accountability. I mean, I appreciate everything he's done for my career. He's done for a lot of coaches careers, he's done a lot for college football. And I don't think he gets enough appreciation for how consistent his teams have performed. And I was fortunate to be a part of a lot of that, and he's done it since I left, but the accountability that he holds everybody in the organization accountable for their job, and it makes you feel comfortable that you're going to be successful. And you can go recruit good players because they want to be part of that.

The College Gameday set had a good laugh when Reece Davis asked Kirby Smart if there was any friendly wager on the game, to which Smart responded, "Well, he doesn't text"

