LATEST: Saban Updates RB Situation, Bama Down to One Back?

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and addressed one of his primary concerns heading into an SEC Championship Game matchup against Georgia.

The Tide's running back position has been decimated by injury this season, and according to Saban, they are down to just one scholarship running back in Trey Sanders.

When asked if he's ever been down to just one scholarship running back, Saban quickly responded with "No."

Starting running back Brian Robinson was unable to complete the 4OT win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. His availability for Saturday is up in the air. Back up running back Camar Wheaton is out for the year as well.

This is an Alabama football team that has struggled to run the football at times this season, having been held to less than a hundred yards three times this season, including a 6-yard performance against LSU, and a 64-yard performance against Auburn.

They have placed a tremendous amount of responsibility on the shoulders of first-year starter and Heisman candidate Bryce Young.

