Georgia Football: Ten Former Bulldogs Invited to NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is oftentimes referred to as the underwear Olympics, and though some may not see the value in a 40-yard dash in shorts and a t-shirt, or see what a scout can possibly learn from a three-cone drill, the fact of the matter is, it's the biggest job interview these guys have ever had.

Ten members of the 2019 Georgia Football team have been invited to the NFL Combine, which is tied for second-most in the SEC with Bama (10) and behind only LSU (17).

Here are the former Bulldogs that will be in attendance in Indy:

Rodrigo Blankenship, K

Lawrence Cage, WR

Jake Fromm, QB

Brian Herrien, RB

Solomon Kindley, OL

J.R. Reed, S

D'Andre Swift, RB

Andrew Thomas, OL

Isaiah Wilson, OL

Charlie Warner, TE

Now, D'Andre Swift and Andrew Thomas have found their names in just about every first-round mock draft there is available. So, though they could potentially drop in the draft due to poor performance, they can't exactly improve their stock too much.

As for the rest of the bunch? There are plenty of questions left to be answered, but let's hit the main ones.

QB, Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm:

I would assume Fromm chooses to throw at this year's NFL Combine because despite the recent trend of Top QB prospects not throwing with unfamiliar receivers, unfortunately at this point Fromm isn't exactly in that group. So, if he can come out and show that his "lack of elite arm talent" is a bit overblown, perhaps he could boost his stock a bit.

However, I think the former Bulldog signal-caller has the most to gain from the interview process. This is where he could make a GM really fall in love and shoot up draft boards.

Lawrence Cager:

Sure, Cager played in a lot of football games during his five-year collegiate career. However, the most important question that will be answered in Indianapolis is just how healthy will he be and just what does the medical history really look like? This will be the most in-depth physical that Cager has ever undergone. If he comes out clean on the other side, he could benefit greatly.

Though with how deep this 2020 WR draft class is, it's going to take a stellar performance even after the combine for Cager to shoot up draft boards. Assuming, of course, he's fully recovered from that minor ankle surgery he had prior to the final regular-season game of the 2019 season.

Brian Herrien:

It will be very interesting to see how Herrien tests in the field drills. As you likely know by now, Herrien wasn't exactly a 5-star recruit out of high school and most of that had to do with the fact that he didn't light up the 40-yard dash or show major amounts of explosiveness at an early age.

So, after four years with Scott Stricklin and the Georgia strength staff, can he show that he has developed NFL burst?

J.R. Reed:

A very similar story to Herrien in the sense that Reed wasn't highly touted out of high school either. And the same questions about his NFL abilities in the height, weight, and speed categories will arise during this process.

The most important thing, in my opinion, will be the running drills. Can J.R. stay in the 4.5 range in the 40? If so I think he will put to rest some of those doubts.

Other questions:

No Eli Wolf?

How will Isaiah Wilson look in on field drills? Will he be a stiff mover?

What will Charlie Woerner look like in comparison to the TE bunch?

