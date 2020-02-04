Georgia Football: Six Bulldogs Picked in Latest Seven Round NFL Mock Draft

With the Kansas City Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers last night in Super Bowl LIV, it marks the 35th time a Georgia Bulldog hoisted the Lombardi Trophy (Mecole Hardman). With that being said, the 2019/2020 season is now at a close and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock.

With the NFL Draft season comes a barrage of Mock Drafts, and though the majority of them are oftentimes wrong, they do serve a purpose. If you sample enough mock draft's from credible sources, you will eventually have an idea of what a player's draft stock looks like.

Earlier today, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller released his full seven-round prediction for the 2020 NFL Draft. Let’s see where the Dawgs ended up.

Andrew Thomas, OT: New York Jets (First Round, Pick 11)

Shockingly, Thomas was the fourth OT to come off the board in this mock draft which is considerably lower than most other projections at this point. Miller states that “He’s coming from a pro-style offense and has experience against top-tier pass-rushers in the SEC. Thomas is ready to step in and protect Darnold.” Thomas would be a key component for any offensive line, but especially the Jets. He allowed only 37 QB pressures in 1,075 snaps (3.4%) during his tenure at UGA.

RB, D'Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift, RB: Miami Dolphins (First Round, Pick 26)

For a team that was led in rushing by its QB, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins are in desperate need of a three-down back. “Swift ended the season a little banged up with a shoulder injury, but throughout his time at Georgia, he showed legit receiving skills out of the backfield. He's a do-it-all back with speed, balance, and the agility to be a hit as an inside or outside runner.” With only 3 dropped passes in his entire college career, none of which occurred this past year, Swift could make an immediate impact for the Dolphins with both his powerful legs and catching ability.

Isaiah Wilson, OT: Chicago Bears (Second Round, Pick 50)

Wilson elected to forego his last two seasons at UGA and declare for the NFL Draft. The All-SEC Second Team selection would make a nice addition to the Bears offensive line that struggled in protection all season long, managing to go without a first-half TD in 11 of their 16 games. At 6’7 340 pounds, Wilson is a physical specimen. With a few adjustments to his technique, Wilson could easily become a crucial component to a struggling Bears’ o-line.

Jake Fromm, QB: Minnesota Vikings (Second Round, Pick 58)

Everyone in Athens was on the edge of their seats for what seemed like forever awaiting the decision of QB Jake Fromm. The quarterback who has started every game since week two of his Freshman year elected to forego his Senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Although some would consider this past year to have been a down year for the QB from Warner Robins, he still completed over sixty percent of his passes with a 24:5 TD to INT ratio doing so with a banged up and inexperienced WR core.

Jake is most known for his high football IQ and leadership ability. Having run the Pro-Style offense for three years at Georgia, he would fit in nicely in Minnesota. The competition between Fromm and Cousins would be an interesting one to look out for and might remind some of the Spider-Man meme.

Solomon Kindley, OG: Cleveland Browns (Fourth Round, Pick 112)

Kindley’s decision to declare for the NFL Draft came as a shock to many, but he has the tools to have a successful career in the NFL. He was the only three-star recruit that started for UGA’s line this past year which shows his work ethic and his ability to be coached which will bode well for him at the next level.

Kindley would join an offensive line that saw a huge dropoff from the 2018 season and struggled to protect QB Baker Mayfield all year long. It would also be a reunion between him and former teammate Nick Chubb, who finished second in yards rushing this past season (1494). Seeing the two in tandem again would be very beneficial for the Browns.

S, J.R. Reed

J.R. Reed, S: Los Angeles Rams (Sixth Round, Pick 200)

The safety out of Texas came to UGA as a transfer from the University of Tulsa. A three-star recruit out of HS, he far surpassed his expectations starting all three years at Georgia. He finished his career at UGA with 199 tackles and 5 INTs. The Rams could use someone with his ability opposite FS Eric Weddle.

But stats are an added benefit to drafting a guy like Reed, who is someone that is a bonus in the locker room and will be an exceptional special teams player at the next level.

