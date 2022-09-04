Georgia football is back in full swing, coming off a blowout season-opening win against No. 11 ranked Oregon; expectations are rightfully high fresh off the program's third national championship.

How did Georgia's offense grade out in the win over the Ducks?

Quarterback: A+

Stetson Bennett played one of the best games of his career. Many questioned if Georgia could find a winning formula if they had to rely on their former walk-on quarterback's arm to win it.

Following a strong ending to last season's national championship game and the opening of his "super senior" season, it seems those critics were silenced Saturday. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken opened up the playbook, asking Bennett to throw the ball 31 times.

The "Mailman" certainly delivered, completing 25 of those passes for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air, as he added another score with his legs.

Bennett couldn't do much wrong in the win over Oregon, as his precision in the passing game led the way for Georgia.

Running Backs: A

It was an abnormal game by Georgia's standard historically for a blowout win as they didn't ask their running backs to do much. The Bulldogs' passing attack outshined the run game, as Georgia ran the ball 25 times without a single rusher breaking the 100-yard mark.

The leading rusher, Kendall Milton, had 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. But it was the dynamism of Kenny McIntosh in the passing game that made Georgia's offense unpredictable.

The senior out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made the most of his first game as a feature back, recording 117 yards receiving on nine receptions, leading Georgia in receiving both categories.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A

An "A" grade seems like the baseline after an offensive performance like the one Georgia put out Saturday. With running back Kenny McIntosh stealing the show through the air, the next highest receiver for Georgia statically was Ladd McConkey as his 73-yards and a touchdown came on just 5 receptions.

Both McConkey and Adonai Mitchell were the only two wide-outs to haul in a touchdown pass Saturday afternoon. Sophomore sensation Brock Bowers recorded just two receptions for 38 yards, while Darnell Washington got involved early in the passing game hauling in 2 receptions for 33 yards, as he showed off his athleticism hurdling Oregon defenders.

Offensive Line: A+

Georgia was still shuffling in and out players with its first-team offense throughout the game as they experimented with starting right tackle Warren McClendon at left, while Amarius Mims came off the bench to play right tackle. There was also a heavy rotation of interior offensive linemen with Devin Willock giving Xavier Truss a breather at left guard. Despite the experimentation for Georgia, both offensive lines kept their quarterbacks upright in the pocket.

Having a mobile quarterback like Stetson Bennett certainly helps avoid negative yardage like sacks and tackles for losses.

