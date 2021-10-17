Offensive Grade Reports: Week Seven

How did the Georgia offense grade out in the win versus Kentucky?

Georgia heads into the bye week undefeated at 7-0, with wins over four ranked opponents, all of which is good enough to see the Bulldogs ranked number one in the country by both the AP and Coaches poll.

Quarterback: A

Stetson Bennett led Georgia to yet another victory over a ranked opponent, this time doing it against Georgia's toughest test to date, No. 11 Kentucky. The Wildcats came into Athens with an unbeaten record, the only unbeaten team left in the SEC at the time besides Georgia, and returned to Lexington with a hard-fought loss.

Bennett got off to a slow start early, missing throws, especially on the first third-down attempt to Adonai Mitchell. The freshman receiver was running a dig to the sideline, and Bennett put the ball behind Mitchell, allowing the defensive back to break it up.

Like he has all season, Bennett turned it around with a strong performance, finding the endzone three times through the air, twice to Brock Bowers and once to James Cook. Bennett continues to improve in his decision-making week to week, which our Brooks Austin points out as his most drastic improvement this season compared to last.

Running Backs: A+

Georgia's run game was once again instrumental to victory. The ground game was slow early but quickly found some holes upfront exploding for 160 yards rushing against a physical Kentucky defense.

A 35-yard run from Kendall Milton lit a spark in the Georgia ground game early in the first quarter. A 17-yard QB keeper would follow up Milton's long explosive run, a 12-yard run from James Cook, and Zamir White capped it off with a 24-yard touchdown. Both White and Cook made plays in the passing game; Cook caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to open up the scoring, while White caught a pass for 15-yards.

Wide Receivers: A+

Brock Bowers was once again the star of the show for Georgia's passing attack. The true freshman playmaking tight end added another strong performance to his impressive freshman campaign. Bowers caught two touchdown passes from Bennett; he would've had another one on a tight end screen but was negated because of a Georgia hold.

Bowers finished with 101 yards, two touchdowns on five receptions.

Offensive Line: B+

Georgia's offensive line put together another solid game in back-to-back weeks. While the performance on the road against Auburn could easily overshadow the one from yesterday, Georgia's offensive line came out of a tough test versus a scrappy Kentucky front and helped Georgia rush for 160 yards.

The only big negative for the offensive line was the hold on a 59-yard touchdown play to Brock Bowers on another tight end screen. If the hold was not called, Bowers could've added a third touchdown to his stats.

