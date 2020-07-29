DawgsDaily
Ohio State Caps Capacity for Games, What It Would Look Like for Georgia Football

Brent Wilson

There's tons of speculation and uncertainty around many aspects of college football right now- team safety, fans, or better yet, when will the 2020 college football season begin? There will be more answers to those questions over the next few weeks, but Ohio State has now provided some clarity regarding the issue with fans in the stadium amidst coronavirus. 

On Tuesday, Ohio State University reached out to their season-ticket holders to inform them their plan for fans in the stands this season. 

Per BuckeyesNow, the letter wrote, "We understand not all fans will feel comfortable attending games for health and safety reasons, or may not be interested in attending due to reduced capacity guidelines. Therefore, we are allowing all season ticket holders to opt-out of their 2020 football season tickets commitment without longevity or eligibility penalty, if they wish.”

44,320 is the number representing Ohio State's season-ticket holders. But with 20% capacity in effect, that would mean no more than 20,988 fans would be permitted into the stadium. 

As for Georgia, they have nearly 58,000 season ticket holders, with a stadium capacity of 92,746. So, it goes without saying that if such a rule were to be enacted at UGA, 18,549 tickets (20% of max capacity) would be allowed into the stadium, that's only 31% of the season ticket holders that would be allowed in the stadium. 

This opens up an entirely different can of worms in terms of how the school would decide which season tickets holders would be allotted the tickets. Based on our conversations with readers and other members of Georgia's football faithful, the number of fans that would want to be in attendance far outweighs the number of fans concerned enough about COVID-19 to forgo the opportunity to watch Georgia play. 

How the SEC and other conferences will approach this situation is unclear. With the Big 10 and the PAC 12 being the only two conferences to opt into a conference-only schedule, the other three Power 5 conferences may wait until closer to the season's planned start to make a decision on fans along with scheduling.

Additionally, the NCAA has now allowed programs to move up their start date of the season, assuming they want to, to August 29th or "Week 0". Oklahoma has already taken advantage of the new ruling and has scheduled Missouri State for the 29th

