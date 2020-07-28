Ohio Stadium will be at no more than 20% capacity in the fall if the Buckeyes are able to play home football games. The Ohio State University informed their season-ticket holders by email on Tuesday.

“While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season, the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans,” the department said in a message to ticket holders today.

In addition to the stadium capacity restrictions, fans will be required to wear facial coverings or masks at the stadium and must maintain appropriate physical distance. Tailgating will be prohibited this fall and there will be no Skull Session pep rally at St. John Arena before each game.

“We understand not all fans will feel comfortable attending games for health and safety reasons, or may not be interested in attending due to reduced capacity guidelines,” the message stated. “Therefore, we are allowing all season ticket holders to opt out of their 2020 football season tickets commitment without longevity or eligibility penalty, if they wish.”

Those who opt out of their season tickets:

Retain their consecutive years of purchase.

Retain their full season ticket eligibility.

Will still be able to participate in the planned re-seating of Ohio Stadium, as the 2020 seat selection process will now occur prior to the 2021 season for all eligible accounts.

According to the University, Ohio State is offering three options for season ticket holders who opt out of the 2020 season. Supporters have the option to receive a refund for the affected game tickets, receive a credit toward a future ticket purchase, or donate their ticket payments to support student-athlete scholarships. This guarantee will apply to all ticketed athletic events.

Students will reportedly also have the opportunity to buy tickets if fans are able to attend games at Ohio Stadium this fall.

Ohio Stadium has a capacity of 104,944 fans and a season-ticket fan base of 44,320. At 20% capacity, a maximum number of 20,988 fans would be permitted on any given home game - less than half of the season-ticket holders that opted to renew their tickets this year.

