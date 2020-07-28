BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Ohio State Announces Stadium Capacity, Game Day Restrictions in Letter to Season-Ticket Holders

Brendan Gulick

Ohio Stadium will be at no more than 20% capacity in the fall if the Buckeyes are able to play home football games. The Ohio State University informed their season-ticket holders by email on Tuesday.

“While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season, the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans,” the department said in a message to ticket holders today.

In addition to the stadium capacity restrictions, fans will be required to wear facial coverings or masks at the stadium and must maintain appropriate physical distance. Tailgating will be prohibited this fall and there will be no Skull Session pep rally at St. John Arena before each game.

“We understand not all fans will feel comfortable attending games for health and safety reasons, or may not be interested in attending due to reduced capacity guidelines,” the message stated. “Therefore, we are allowing all season ticket holders to opt out of their 2020 football season tickets commitment without longevity or eligibility penalty, if they wish.”

Those who opt out of their season tickets:

  • Retain their consecutive years of purchase.
  • Retain their full season ticket eligibility.
  • Will still be able to participate in the planned re-seating of Ohio Stadium, as the 2020 seat selection process will now occur prior to the 2021 season for all eligible accounts.

According to the University, Ohio State is offering three options for season ticket holders who opt out of the 2020 season. Supporters have the option to receive a refund for the affected game tickets, receive a credit toward a future ticket purchase, or donate their ticket payments to support student-athlete scholarships. This guarantee will apply to all ticketed athletic events.

Students will reportedly also have the opportunity to buy tickets if fans are able to attend games at Ohio Stadium this fall.

Ohio Stadium has a capacity of 104,944 fans and a season-ticket fan base of 44,320. At 20% capacity, a maximum number of 20,988 fans would be permitted on any given home game - less than half of the season-ticket holders that opted to renew their tickets this year.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Challenging Ohio State for Top 2021 Recruiting Class

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide have secured 10 commits since the beginning of June.

Adam Prescott

Could College Football Start Early?

There's been plenty of talk about the season being postponed, but the NCAA is granting schools a waiver to begin playing games on August 29. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Kaleb Wesson in NBA Combine, DaVon Hamilton on CoVID-19 List

Ohio State Basketball's Kaleb Wesson is invited to the NBA Combine, while former DT DaVon Hamilton is inactive in Jacksonville. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Focus on 2021 Defensive Line with Damon Payne to Alabama

Attention remains on J.T. Tuimoloau and Tywone Malone.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes Offer Aidan Leigh, Younger Brother of 2021 Target Tristan Leigh

Prized offensive tackle recently included Buckeyes on top-five list.

Adam Prescott

How MLB's CoVID Crisis Could Impact College Football

Major League Baseball chose not to put teams in a "bubble" and after one weekend, the Miami Marlins have at least 14 positive coronavirus cases. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Bo Hoag Continues Strong Performance on PGA Tour

Former Ohio State All-American Bo Hoag shot his PGA Tour career-low in the final round of the 3M Open on Sunday. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: OSU NFL Draft Projections, Michigan Loses Major Recruiting Opportunity

How high will Justin Fields go in next year's draft? And the best defensive tackled prospect in the country leaves the state of Michigan. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Ohio State Football Performed Against the Betting Line in 2019

Looking back at how the Buckeyes finished against the spread and total last season.

Adam Prescott

Ohio Lands 38 Football Prospects on SI All-American Watch List

Ohio has seventh-most players on the list, with six already committed to OSU.

Adam Prescott