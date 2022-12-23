Skip to main content

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class Leaves Much to be Desired

The Ohio State Buckeyes disappoints fans after finishing with the 6th ranked recruiting class after National Signing Day.

After early signing day has come and gone and teams roster's for the 2023 season have become more and more clear, Ohio State fans seem to feel as though the Buckeyes recruiting class for this season may have left a lot on the table.

Though Ryan Day and company were able to lock up the no.6 ranked class in the nation and by no means preformed poorly, there were a couple of big time recruits that the Buckeyes seemingly missed out on. 5 star edge rusher, and now Georgia commit Damon Wilson was 1 of 3 edge rushers that the Buckeyes failed to land after recruiting heavily. The others, Keon Keeley and Matayo Uiagalelei elected to sign with Alabama and Oregon. 

As well as missing on a couple of key recruits, the Buckeyes also lost 5 commitments to other schools which included 4 star cornerback Dijon Johnson who signed with Florida. Other de-commits included 4 star cornerback Kayin Lee, 4 star tight end Ty Lockwood, 4 star running back Mark Fletcher, and 3 star quarterback Brock Glenn.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day alluded to the fact that NIL deals had a major effect on this year's recruiting class and even hinted that certain players went elsewhere for better deals. He also stated that he believes that current signees will have tremendous NIL opportunities and cited that the school's ability to produce high level NFL talent year in and year out is what helped current signees make their decision. 

While the Ohio State faithful may currently be disappointed and critical of Ryan Day for the results of this year's recruiting class. Buckeye fans will certainly forget the short comings of the 2023 recruiting class, should Ohio State win the College Football Playoff this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State 2023 Signees

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

LearytothrowFU_GF_
Football

SEC East Team Making Big Moves in the Transfer Portal

By Christian Goeckel
20220903_fb_game_shsu_cb1_4579_0556_yo4po
Recruiting

Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?

By Jonathan Williams
7FD0B02D-78B5-40E6-B1C0-BFD4E28943B4
Recruiting

Georgia's 2023 Class Superlatives

By Connor Jackson
10162021_MIZFB_vs_TAM_CF_081
News

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Transfer Wide Receiver

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19417435
Recruiting

BREAKING: Another Elite SEC WR Transfer Commits to Georgia

By Connor Jackson
FVlXF_wXEAYTSZ4
News

Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
MUD_5885
News

Breaking: Rara Thomas Commits to Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
0030643-jjwf-1280x720
Recruiting

Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In

By Connor Jackson