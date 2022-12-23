After early signing day has come and gone and teams roster's for the 2023 season have become more and more clear, Ohio State fans seem to feel as though the Buckeyes recruiting class for this season may have left a lot on the table.

Though Ryan Day and company were able to lock up the no.6 ranked class in the nation and by no means preformed poorly, there were a couple of big time recruits that the Buckeyes seemingly missed out on. 5 star edge rusher, and now Georgia commit Damon Wilson was 1 of 3 edge rushers that the Buckeyes failed to land after recruiting heavily. The others, Keon Keeley and Matayo Uiagalelei elected to sign with Alabama and Oregon.

As well as missing on a couple of key recruits, the Buckeyes also lost 5 commitments to other schools which included 4 star cornerback Dijon Johnson who signed with Florida. Other de-commits included 4 star cornerback Kayin Lee, 4 star tight end Ty Lockwood, 4 star running back Mark Fletcher, and 3 star quarterback Brock Glenn.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day alluded to the fact that NIL deals had a major effect on this year's recruiting class and even hinted that certain players went elsewhere for better deals. He also stated that he believes that current signees will have tremendous NIL opportunities and cited that the school's ability to produce high level NFL talent year in and year out is what helped current signees make their decision.

While the Ohio State faithful may currently be disappointed and critical of Ryan Day for the results of this year's recruiting class. Buckeye fans will certainly forget the short comings of the 2023 recruiting class, should Ohio State win the College Football Playoff this season.

