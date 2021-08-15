Two Former Bulldogs Start Alongside One Another for Giants

Two former Bulldogs started in the Giants preseason loss to the Jets.

Despite the bad news regarding the absence of Arik Gilbert due to "personal issues," Saturday ended with some good news with the NFL Preseason starting week one of games this weekend. Multiple former Dawgs took the field Friday and Saturday, including:

Jake Fromm: Bills

Monty Rice: Titans

Richard LeCounte III: Browns

Riley Ridley: Bears

Javon Wims: Bears

Andrew Thomas: New York Giants

Azeez Ojulari: New York Giants

Tae Crowder: New York Giants

Lorenzo Carter: New York Giants

JR Reed: Los Angeles Rams

Mark Webb: Los Angeles Chargers

Tre McKitty: Los Angeles Chargers

Current Giants rookie and former Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari kicked off his first NFL preseason game as a starter for the Giants following his second-round selection. Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, many experts thought Ojulari would be one of the first edge rushers off the board on night one.

But to the dismay of many, the former Bulldog slipped into the second round where the Giants would add Ojulari to a growing list of former Bulldogs on their roster with the 50th pick.

With three edge rushers currently out with injuries on the Giants roster, it gave way to the former Bulldog to start for the Giants on Saturday in their first preseason game against the Jets.

Ojulari wouldn't be the only Bulldog on the field as a starter on the New York defense as he joined former teammate and the 2020 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrevelant," the nickname given to each Draft class's last player selected, Tae Crowder.

Crowder is coming off a breakout rookie season for the Giants, where he defied the odds and earned a starting job with the organization after being the last pick in the draft. Crowder finished his rookie season with 57 tackles and one sack to go along with a fumble recovery.

Both former Bulldogs made plays in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jets. Crowder recorded two tackles, while the rookie Ojulari had just one.

