BEAKING: OU and Texas Apply for SEC, Timetable for Joining Announced

Monday saw both Texas and Oklahoma make it official that they will not be signing the Big 12's proposal to extend the media rights contract. This allows the Longhorns and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12.

Tuesday morning they wasted no time applying for membership to the SEC.

In a statement released on social media by both schools, SEC fans got a little bit of insight as to when this could potentially happen.

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin sent the attached request to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey this morning. The joint request seeks an invitation for membership in the SEC starting on July 1, 2025. The two universities look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding the matter.

2025. That's when the current TV contract runs out for both Oklahoma and Texas and as of right now, that is the timeline set for both schools to enter the conference. However, both of these schools have a tremendous amount of financial capabilities that could allow them to buy out a portion of that television contract.

The Southeastern Conference released a statement as well on Tuesday morning:

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, two esteemed academic institutions with storied athletics programs, today submitted formal requestions for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses. The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference's Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC's 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership."

