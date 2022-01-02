One thing Georgia must Avoid in order to Beat Alabama

The National Championship game will consist of a rematch between Georgia and Alabama so what does Georgia need to do to win?

Georgia will be lining it up against Alabama for the fifth time in just as many seasons in this year's National Championship game. While the Bulldogs have yet to beat Bama in any of those matchups and haven’t done so since 2007, there is one thing they need to do in order to pull out a win on January 10th.

In 2020, Georgia traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the highly anticipated matchup between them and the Crimson Tide.

Going into halftime, things were looking promising for the Bulldogs. They managed to put together a 24-20 lead with the offense consistently putting points on the board and the defense doing just enough to help Georgia go into the half with a four-point lead. And then the second half began.

In the third quarter, Georgia’s offense completely stalled out by punting in their first two possessions and then followed that with two interceptions in back-to-back possessions. In the meantime, Alabama scored two touchdowns and suddenly Georgia’s four-point lead vanished into a ten-point deficit.

The Bulldogs were never able to gain ground and went completely scoreless in the second half which resulted in a 41-24 defeat and yet another gut-wrenching loss to Alabama.

Now, fast forward this season in the SEC Championship game and a similar series of events occur. Georgia jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in the first half with both the offense and defense looking solid.

However, at the start of the 2nd quarter, Bama responded with a three-play 75-yard touchdown drive. Georgia would then punt on their next two possessions while the Tide posted yet another touchdown and field goal on the scoreboard. Turning yet another lead into a deficit with all the momentum in favor of the Tide.

Georgia then opened up the 2nd half by throwing an interception, turning it over on downs, and throwing a pick-six that would essentially be the nail in the coffin for the Bulldogs, resulting in yet another 41-24 loss.

So what’s the moral of the story? Well, if Georgia plans on finally getting over the Alabama hurdle and taking home a national championship against the Tide this season it is essential that they avoid having a terrible stretch in the game as they did in both 2020 and 2021.

Georgia at some point in both games managed to get a lead for it to only be followed by an absolute disastrous stretch in the game which allowed Alabama to regain the lead and never allowed Georgia to fight their way back into it.

They don’t have to get points on every single offensive drive, but they can’t have a stretch in the game where consecutive series result in a turnover or punt while Alabama is answering with touchdowns.

Playing from behind against Nick Saban is by no means a recipe for success and in order for Georgia to beat Bama in the national championship game this year, they absolutely have to avoid continuing this trend of having horrid stretches in the midst of battle.

If they do that, then the Bulldogs will be in a much better position to finally take down the kings of college football and return back to Athens, Georgia as national champs.

