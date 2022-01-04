OPINION: Timing Looks Right for Kirby Smart and Georgia

An achievement that is 41 years in the making, is it finally time for Georgia to climb up to the mountaintop of College Football?

Is this finally the year?

That has been the question for what feels like every season following Georgia's first national championship game appearance under Kirby Smart. In just his second season in charge at the University of Georgia, Kirby Smart helped guide the Bulldogs to their first national title game since 1982 when Vince Dooley's Georgia Bulldogs lost to Penn State.

Although Georgia came up short in 2017, heartbreakingly losing to Alabama after the Crimson Tide came back from being down 13-0 at halftime, to force the game to overtime, the infamous decision of Nick Saban to change quarterbacks after being shut out in the first half made all the difference for Alabama. Tua Tagovalioa would come off the bench and throw the game-winning touchdown to then future Heisman winner Devonta Smith.

After that national championship loss to Alabama, the prevailing thought was that Georgia wasn't going anywhere. The elite recruiting under Kirby Smart's direction would be enough to keep Georgia in contention, even without the likes of Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and Roquan Smith.

The question was never about talent for Georgia; it was always about timing. So far this season, the talent is evident; many believe that this is the best roster that Smart has had in his time at Georgia. So the only question remaining is, what about the timing? Is it time for Kirby Smart to win his first national title with the Bulldogs?

After a regular season full of injuries and minor setbacks to many of Georgia's key contributors, the team last Friday looked to be the healthiest it had been all year. The return of junior wide receiver George Pickens could not have come at a better time. The Hoover, Alabama product is a full month into being fully geared up as one of Georgia's top receivers and continues to gain confidence in his knee.

While Pickens did not feature much in the game plan against Michigan, the Georgia offense didn't need him. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was firing on all cylinders putting in one of his performances to date. Bennett completed 20 of 30 passes for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia's defense answered many questions after the 41-24 embarrassing loss to Alabama a month ago. The defense was flying to the ball, showing physicality in the trenches, stopping the Michigan run game, and getting after the quarterback; the same thing displayed on tape all year.

Georgia now has a chance to prove a lot of people wrong, the 34-11 win over Michigan was a start but as many in Athens reiterated after the game, the job is unfinished. With a talented and healthy roster at his back, the timing looks right for Georgia and Kirby Smart.

