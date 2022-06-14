The SEC Network host Paul Finebaum is not new to making comments that tend to go viral on social media.

Paul Finebaum set social media on fire last Thursday during the "Paul Finebaum Show" hosted by himself on the SEC Network when discussing who is the second best head coach in college football behind Alabama's Nick Saban.

Almost everyone agrees that Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Georgia's Kirby Smart are the two in the conversation today. Yet, when it comes to ranking them, that is where it gets muddy.

Finebaum rejected the notion that Smart is ranked behind Swinney, stating, "I think Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news. Kirby Smart is where it's at in college football today."

"And I don't care how many national championships he has. I'm saying it right now. And I'm saying it right now just for the record." - Paul Finebaum

Thanks to the firestorm created on social media by the SEC Network host, he clarified his comments, once again restating that Kirby Smart is better suited to today's world of college football.

"I just said Kirby Smart is where college football is right now. Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news," - Paul Finebaum

"A lot of people insinuated that as me saying (Swinney) is dead. I'm just saying Kirby is better right now and that's how I feel based on what I see. I analyze college football in the moment. I'm not a historian, I'm an analyst." - Paul Finebaum

All of this is to say that Finebaum believes that Kirby Smart is the second-best head coach in college football behind Nick Saban, meaning Clemson's Dabo Swinney comes in at number three.

“I’m just saying Kirby is better than he is. The coach closest to Nick Saban in college football is Kirby Smart.” - Paul Finebaum

