Pittsburgh Steeler Teammate sees Stardom in George Pickens

NFL teams have begun their rookie minicamps a few weeks after the NFL draft, and a fellow teammate of George Pickens sees stardom in the former Bulldog.

In the 2022 NFL draft, former Georgia wide receiver, George Pickens, was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round with the 52nd overall pick. Since then, the Steelers have begun their rookie minicamp and one of Pickens' new teammates sees a lot of stardom in his game.

Calvin Austin III, who also plays wide receiver, discussed what it has been like practicing alongside Pickens and the similarities he has discovered the two have in their play styles.

"He's a funny guy but you can tell that he's a competitor," Austin said on Pickens. "That's the one thing that I can tell that we both have in common, once we get on the field, we both just want to make plays."

Austin also added that he is excited about the future for both him and Pickens and that they have been able to form a bond and learn from each other throughout the minicamp.

During his time at Georgia, Pickens was one of the most explosive playmakers on the roster for all three years and it appears those same traits continue to stick with him as he begins his professional career.

First, the former Bulldog went viral on the internet after pictures surfaced of him watching the NFL Draft television broadcast with a ski mask on while his name was being announced, and now fellow teammates are praising him for his performance thus far at rookie minicamp. The former Georgia star has clearly found his place in the league and has done so at a rapid pace.

