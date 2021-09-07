Players Who Can Benefit From UAB Game

Georgia opens the week as 26.5 point favorites over UAB, meaning that some key backups will get a lot of playing time this Saturday.

After a dramatic win against the Clemson Tigers, Georgia will host the UAB Blazers in their home opener this Saturday. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites, meaning that some key backups should see the field.

These games are always interesting because they give fans insight into who will make future plays. Here are the Bulldogs who can benefit the most from the game this Saturday.

Kelee Ringo, CB

Ringo is a starting-caliber corner for Georgia, and the redshirt freshman saw a lot of playing time against Clemson. He is still undergoing some growing pains but should dominant the UAB receivers on Saturday.

Head coach Kirby Smart said in a press conference on Monday that while Ringo is talented, he still has a lot to learn:

"He's a good player with a bright future, but his performance could have been better."

He was flagged twice for defensive pass interference against Clemson, and he could have avoided both penalties. Ringo is still a young player, and Saturday was his first time playing college football. Expect a much better game from the young corner on Saturday.

Carson Beck, QB

Beck should see some time against UAB, although how much is still yet to be determined.

It seems inevitable that Beck will find his way onto the field at some point during the game. He has still yet to attempt a pass in college but had a tremendous offseason and impressed this coaching staff with how he conducted himself.

At the moment, Beck is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job in 2022. There is still a lot of time between now and then, but these live game reps will be valuable. How they choose to use him in the game will be interesting.

Channing Tindall, ILB

Tindall is the No. 3 inside linebacker for Georgia, behind Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. He saw a fair amount of playing time against Clemson and managed to come up with a spectacular tackle for loss.

Georgia is very high on Tindall, but he still has yet to see starting action in college. He makes splash plays athletically that few others can, but he hasn't had the opportunities yet to do it over a full game.

He should get plenty of time this Saturday, which will allow him to put together solid football for multiple snaps. Tindall could earn even more time moving forward with a big game against the Blazers.

Dominick Blaylock, WR

Blaylock's status for Saturday has not been updated yet, and likely will not be updated until a few hours before game time. He traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, and worked out with strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair before the game.

He was also seen dressed out and fielding punts during pregame and running routes. Smart said that Blaylock was "close" and that it's about regaining confidence in his knee after two ACL surgeries.

Blaylock has not played in a game scenario in almost two years. He could see a lot of time against the Blazers, which would help him develop confidence in that knee while still being more talented than the defenders covering him as Georgia enters conference play the following week against South Carolina.

Dawgs Daily will continue to update readers with his status in the lead-up to the game.

