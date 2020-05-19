DawgsDaily
Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 2 - 2022 QB, Myles Morris

Brooks Austin

Myles "M.J." Morris is one of the nation's top quarterback prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but he wasn't always the No. 1 selection. 

Back in the day, he was just a young man looking for an opportunity. Having not had the chance to play the quarterback position at the previous Pop Warner park, Morris was looking for a fresh start. 

Though, upon arrival, Morris had to prove he was worthy of a shot at QB for Coach Lester Benn's Hiram Hornets. Even in the pair of flip flops that he was wearing at the time, it only took a few throws to see in him what countless college programs see in him now. 

Myles Morris has a special arm. 

That special arm has garnered twenty-six Division I offers, including some of the nation's elite programs such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Florida. 

As talented a QB Morris is, he didn’t always have that position. Young athletes like Morris are often forced into other positions, but after a season with the Hiram Hornets, the days of playing anything other than QB were no more. 

Episode 2 walks us through the lessons Myles Morris learned when he was nine years old which shaped him into the football player and man he is today along side a special message from his former coach. 

This is Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 2, Myles "MJ" Morris. 

In case you missed Ep. 1, here’s Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 1, Coach Lester Benn.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BGilmer18
BGilmer18

Tremendous insight being given here into the mindset of these athletes and how coaching and parenting at a young age matters so much!

