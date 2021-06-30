All-American List Features Five Georgia Bulldogs

This preseason's latest all-American list comes from the folks at Pro Football Focus.

The college scouting service released three all-American squads and an honorable mention team. Overall, PFF included five Georgia Football players across the three all-American teams. However,

WR, Arik Gilbert – Second Team

OT, Jamaree Salyer – Second Team

OG, Justin Shaffer – First Team

STAR, Tykee Smith – First Team

P, Jake Camarda – Second Team

Smith's inclusion on the first team should come as no surprise since PFF listed him as a first-teamer on its 2020 post-season All-American list. PFF praised Smith's slot coverage ability, highlighting his lack of big plays allowed last season at West Virginia. Smith only allowed 110 receiving yards and didn't allow a catch over 15 yards.

PFF noted Shaffer's inconsistencies at guard last season, but they're in love with his potential. Shaffer also received high run and pass blocking grades from the service last season.

The potential Gilbert flashed last season, combined with his entry into a more creative offense earned him a spot on the second team. Gilbert had 368 yards on 35 catches in just eight outings last season despite being underutilized at times.

Salyer is listed on the all-American list as a tackle, though Georgia plans on moving him to guard if possible. Still, if Salyer has to stay at left tackle he's more than capable of excelling.

Camarda has been featured on almost every preseason all-American list, and PFF named him a first-team All-American last year. He used his leg as a weapon last year, averaging 46.6 yards per punt, and dropping five inside the 1-yard-line.

You May Also Like

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.