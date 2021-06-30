Sports Illustrated home
Pro Football Focus All-American List Features Five Georgia Bulldogs

Five Georgia Football players earned spots on the Pro Football Focus Preseason All-American Teams.
Author:
and
Publish date:

This preseason's latest all-American list comes from the folks at Pro Football Focus

The college scouting service released three all-American squads and an honorable mention team. Overall, PFF included five Georgia Football players across the three all-American teams. However, 

  • WR, Arik Gilbert – Second Team
  • OT, Jamaree Salyer – Second Team
  • OG, Justin Shaffer – First Team
  • STAR, Tykee Smith – First Team
  • P, Jake Camarda – Second Team

Smith's inclusion on the first team should come as no surprise since PFF listed him as a first-teamer on its 2020 post-season All-American list. PFF praised Smith's slot coverage ability, highlighting his lack of big plays allowed last season at West Virginia. Smith only allowed 110 receiving yards and didn't allow a catch over 15 yards.

USATSI_13396589

PFF noted Shaffer's inconsistencies at guard last season, but they're in love with his potential. Shaffer also received high run and pass blocking grades from the service last season.

The potential Gilbert flashed last season, combined with his entry into a more creative offense earned him a spot on the second team. Gilbert had 368 yards on 35 catches in just eight outings last season despite being underutilized at times. 

Salyer is listed on the all-American list as a tackle, though Georgia plans on moving him to guard if possible. Still, if Salyer has to stay at left tackle he's more than capable of excelling.

Camarda has been featured on almost every preseason all-American list, and PFF named him a first-team All-American last year. He used his leg as a weapon last year, averaging 46.6 yards per punt, and dropping five inside the 1-yard-line.

USATSI_13396589
