Projecting Georgia's 2021 Defensive Depth Chart: First Post-Season Edition

The 2020 season is over and it’s time to look ahead to 2021, starting with Dawgs Daily’s attempt to predict the starting lineup for the 2021 Georgia football team.

This is just the first of several predictions we’ll have this offseason. We’re still waiting on certain players to make NFL draft decisions. As of now, this is Georgia’s most likely depth chart on defense.

Defensive End

DE1: Travon Walker

DE2: Jalen Carter

DE2: Tramel Walthour

If there’s any backup on Georgia’s defense that is ready for a starting job, it’s Travon Walker. The rising junior has been a force off the bench since his freshman season. Walker adds a consistent pass-rushing threat to Georgia’s defensive line. Jalen Carter will likely see some time at the defensive end position as well in his second year. Backing up Carter is Tramel Walthour, a former Defensive South Team Co-Player of the year. He appeared in eight games in 2020 and gained valuable experience in the late-season blowouts.

Defensive Tackle

DT1: Devonte Wyatt*

DT2: Jalen Carter

DT3: Warren Brinson

DT4: Nazir Stackhouse

Devonte Wyatt played his fourth year of collegiate football this fall, but according to Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl, Wyatt is returning to Georgia for yet another year. Wyatt was a Senior Bowl invite but did not accept the invite. His potential return is huge for Georgia. Jalen Carter's future at Georgia is extremely bright and it's bright at multiple positions. Warren Brinson earned playing time early in the 2020 season as a true freshman and will see an extended role in 2021. Nazir Stackhouse was thrown into the fire this season as well, especially following the Julain Rochester and Jordan Davis injuries against Kentucky.

Nose Guard

NG1: Jordan Davis

NG2: Nazir Stackhouse

NG3: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Word on the street is Jordan Davis is potentially returning for his senior season. That is huge for Georgia’s defense as Davis is already one of the best players in the SEC. He takes pride in taking on double teams and creating space for his teammates to make tackles. Behing Davis, Georgia will look to two young players in Nazir Stackhouse and newcomer Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Linebackers

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Will: Quay Walker

LB3: Channing Tindall

LB4. Rian Davis

LB5: Trezmen Marshall

Nakobe Dean is now the center of Georgia’s defense after a great sophomore campaign that saw him become a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. He’ll most certainly start the 2021 season on that award’s watchlist, as well as multiple All-SEC and All-American lists. Dean is the sideline-to-sideline linebacker Georgia’s system is built around, but who will join him in that role? Quay Walker has the talent and skill, but lacks the consistency and will be heavily challenged by Channing Tindall.

Edge

Jack: Nolan Smith

Sam: Adam Anderson

OLB3: MJ Sherman

OLB4: Chazz Chambliss

Georgia can’t go wrong at the edge. Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson are both excellent options. Smith is more of an every-down player, Anderson is a more explosive pass rusher. Both will spend the offseason catching the other at their strengths to become Georgia’s next great edge-rushing duo. Don’t forget about MJ Sherman. The room was too crowded for the freshman in 2020, but with two players departing, a big opportunity is open for him.

Cornerback

CB1: Tyson Campbell

CB2: Kelee Ringo

CB3: Tyrique Stevenson

CB4: Ameer Speed

CB5. Jalen Kimber

As of right now, Tyson Campbell is Georgia’s best cornerback. He’s a lockdown corner, don’t listen to the armchair coaches. Assuming he comes back, he will be the featured corner. Injuries kept Kelee Ringo off the field in 2020. He was one of the best corners in the nation coming out of high school, and he’ll prove it by joining Campbell on the starting lineup. Tyrique Stevenson played well at corner in the Peach Bowl and he’ll likely moonlight at the position this season.

Star

ST1: Tyrique Stevenson

ST2: Latavious Brini

ST3: David Daniel

ST4. Nyland Green

Primarily, Steveson will play star, the position he’s been the backup at for two seasons. Behind him is a man whose stock skyrocketed in the Peach Bowl, Latavious Brini. The junior showed what he’s capable of in Georgia’s win over Cincinnati. Since Kirby Smart has been the head coach, Georgia has given playing time to freshmen defensive backs, 2021 won’t be any different with Nyland Green and David Daniel earning valuable playing time.

Safety

SA1: Lewis Cine

SA2: Christopher Smith

SA3: Latavious Brini

SA4: Major Burns

Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith played much of the 2020 season without their leader, Richard LeCounte. In that time, the two grew as players. Cine was already a starter, but he’s become a leader in Georgia’s secondary. Smith’s faults were more glaring because he had to replace LeCounte. He worked, improved, and will be a much better player in 2021. When Brini isn’t playing star, he’ll spell Smith at safety.