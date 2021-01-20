Projecting Georgia's 2021 Defensive Depth with Early Enrollees

Its time to revisit the projected depth charts now that most players in question have announced their plans for 2021.

Since the first projected depth chart, several pieces of Georgia football's defenses fell in and out of place.

Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Adam Anderson announced their returns for the 2021 season. While Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes are heading to the NFL Draft and Tyrique Stevenson transferred to Miami. Nine defensive players on Georgia's 2021 class are already enrolled.

With most of Georgia's 2021 roster set, the depth chart the Bulldogs will start the season with begins to take shape.

Defensive End

DE1: Travon Walker

DE2: Jalen Carter

DE2: Tramel Walthour

Travon Walker is a former Freshman All-SEC and team Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Now, with Malik Herring graduating, Walker will finally claim his spot at the top of the depth chart. Walker is Georgia's best pass-rushing defensive lineman and he's capable of playing downfield if he needs to.

Jalen Carter is an up and coming star capable of playing multiple positions on Georgia's defensive line. Tramel Walthour is a former scout team star who got some real game experience this past season.

Defensive Tackle

DT1: Devonte Wyatt

DT2: Jalen Carter

DT3: Warren Brinson

DT4: Nazir Stackhouse

DT5: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Devonte Wyatt's return is a huge deal. Not only does he bring his senior leadership back, but he's also a vastly underrated player. Wyatt is a good pass rusher and is a difficult player to block. Carter is probably best at defensive tackle and should substitute Wyatt with little drop-off.

Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse earned a lot of meaningful playing time in 2020, especially when Julian Rochester got injured. Both will occasionally this season. Georgia will rely on them in games where depth is really tested.

Nose Guard

NG1: Jordan Davis

NG2: Nazir Stackhouse

NG3: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Jordan Davis was perhaps the best defensive lineman in the SEC last season and that shouldn't change this season. Davis is the block taker and he's proud of it. The defense is much better with Davis on the field because he makes everyone's job easier. Backing up Davis are a pair of talented younger players Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Edge

Jack: Nolan Smith

Sam: Adam Anderson

OLB3: MJ Sherman

OLB4: Chazz Chambliss

Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson could become the best pass-rushing duo in the SEC in 2021. Anderson is already the most trusted rusher. Most of his snaps in the last two seasons have come on passing downs. Smith is more of an every-down player and will use the offseason to improve as a pass rusher. Anderson will work on becoming more of an every-down player.

Don't overlook MJ Sherman. The only reason he didn't play in 2020 was because there were four players above him on the depth chart. Expect Sherman to contribute early next season.

Linebackers

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Will: Quay Walker

LB3: Channing Tindall

LB4. Rian Davis

LB5: Xavian Sorey

LB6: Smael Mondon

LB 7: Trezman Marshall

Yes, seven players on the linebacker list. That's how loaded Georgia is at the position right now. Only four or five will contribute the year, but in the case of injury, Georgia has talented players it can call on.

Nakobe Dean is the clear leader of the group, the defense will revolve around him like it did Monty Rice before him. Quay Walker started several games last season because of Rice's injuries, he lacks consistency, but he's an All-American caliber player at his best.

Channing Tindall is Georgia's best pass rusher from the second level. Rian Davis was a solid special teams player in 2020 and saw meaningful action near the end of the season.

Cornerback

CB1: Kelee Ringo

CB2: Jalen Kimber

CB3: Nyland Green

CB4: Ameer Speed

Georgia was decimated at cornerback losing its top four players at the position to the NFL Draft and transfer portal. Yet, the Bulldogs don't lack talent. Kelee Ringo was the top player in the 2020 recruiting class, but labrum surgery forced him to miss his freshman year. Being a shoulder issue, the injury shouldn't slow him down as a player.

Jalen Kimber is an overshadowed member of Georgia's 2019 class. He received a lot of playing time in the Peach Bowl, and should build on that experience with a strong showing this spring. Ameer Speed is a career special teamer, but he is a fifth-year senior.

Star

ST1: Latavious Brini

ST2: David Daniel

ST3. Javon Bullard

With Tyrique Stevenson gone, the star position belongs to Latavious Brini. The rising senior had an impressive performance in the Peach Bowl. If that game was an audition for younger players, Brini certainly made the cut.

David Daniel and Javon Bullard are members of the 2021 class and both are working to learn the extensive playbook at STAR. Daniel is also moonlighting as a safety.

Safety

SA1: Lewis Cine

SA2: Christopher Smith

SA3: Latavious Brini

SA4: Major Burns

SA5: David Daniel

Lewis Cine started every game at safety this season. He still has a lot to work on, Cine's inexperienced limited Georgia's defense in 2020. But he improved as the season went on and is one of the better players on that side of the ball now.

Christopher Smith was thrown into the fire last year by having to replace Richard LeCounte. Everyone will focus on the negatives, especially his play against Florida. But he improved immensely, and after a year of getting picked on, he'll enter the spring with a chip on his shoulder.