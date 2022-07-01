Former Georgia Bulldog linebacker, Quay Walker, is beginning to find his groove in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

Making the jump from college football to the NFL can be a tough transition for some players, but Quay Walker is taking an understudy approach to the process that has benefitted him greatly as he is easing his way into the National Football League.

A big part of a player's rookie year is playing the role of a sponge and absorbing as much information as possible to then later apply on the football field.

In an article by Wes Hodiewicz on Packers.com, Walker discussed how his new teammate and veteran linebacker, De'Vondre Campbell, has assisted him while making the jump to the professional level.

"I picked up a whole lot to be honest with you," said Walker of working with Campbell. "He doesn't quite know it, but I watched him a whole lot. Just trying to learn as much as I can from him and how he goes about his day."

Clearly, Walker's sponge-like approach has already begun to pay off, as Campbell went on to say in a tweet replying to Walker's comments

"I try to help and give as much advice as I can, even though he doesn't really need it. He (is) already a baller. Very smart young man with a great future ahead of him." - De'Vondre Campbell on Quay Walker

The Packers selected Walker with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft this past April. After testing extremely well at the NFL combine and even Georgia's Pro-Day, Walker skyrocketed up the draft board. Although, Walker claims it wasn't just his measurables that led him to be selected so early in the draft, but more so what he is willing to do as a player.

"That's the reason why I was chosen," Walker said. "I'm willing to do whatever the team needs me to do in order for us to play better and get the win, whatever the case may be."

Fourth-year linebacker, Rashan Gary, challenged Walker to continue to gain more confidence and be a vocal leader on defense and gave the young rookie props for not shying away from the challenge. "One thing I challenged Quay with is you're in the 'backer spot, be confident; yell the calls," said Gary. "Because if you're confident, we're all confident. But he's been doing a hell of a job picking up the plays."

Walker plans to continue training throughout the summer and learn the playbook as things start to ramp up towards training camp.

"I'm just trying to get better and soak up as much knowledge as I can," Walker said. "I'm a rookie so I don't take no day for granted. All the reps that I'm getting while the guys are gone, I'm just trying to build my confidence, build on it as much as I can and go from there."

