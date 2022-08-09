Quay Walker Listed as First String Linebacker for the Packers

With NFL training camps well underway at this point, roster spots are beginning to solidify themselves a bit and first-year players are starting to get a glimpse of where they stand on the depth chart. For rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he has been listed as a first-string player for the Green Bay Packers on their unofficial depth chart.

Walker had teams itching to get their hands on him come draft day after his stellar performance at the NFL combine and the Packers were lucky enough to do so. With the 22nd pick in the first round, the former Bulldog found his new home in Green Bay.

During rookie minicamp earlier in the year, Walker's teammate, De'Vondre Campbell, had a lot of good things to say about the rookie linebacker.

"I try to help and give as much advice as I can, even though he doesn't really need it. He (is) already a baller. Very smart young man with a great future ahead of him." - De'Vondre Campbell on Quay Walker

Looks like Walker took some of the veteran's advice and it has landed him at the top of the depth chart as teams begin to head into their preseason matchups in the coming weeks.

The former Georgia linebacker stated after rookie minicamps concluded, "I'm just trying to get better and soak up as much knowledge as I can," Walker said. "I'm a rookie so I don't take no day for granted. All the reps that I'm getting while the guys are gone, I'm just trying to build my confidence, build on it as much as I can and go from there."

Clearly, the extra work he put in during that time off has paid off in a big way for the former Bulldog.

It can often take some time before rookies are able to find their footing in the NFL and get adjusted to the speed of the game along with the expectations that are placed on professional athletes. As for Walker, he hasn't appeared to have any issues with the transition and has the potential to be a major contributor for the Packers on defense in his first year in the league.

